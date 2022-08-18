Decision time: Predicting each Nebraska football game

Time to take a look at Nebraska's schedule, which for the second straight season opens in Week Zero against a conference opponent.

But this one is quite different: It's in Ireland.

Coach Scott Frost made it clear, the trip isn't for fun, it's all business.

That won't stop The World-Herald from having a little fun in predicting the outcome of each Husker game. As the theme of the college football section is time, each game is paired with a time piece that best illustrates the mood of the game.

NORTHWESTERN

11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 • Aviva Stadium (Dublin, Ireland) • Fox

Just in time: These Wildcats aren’t all that different from the ones Nebraska beat by 49 last year in Lincoln. Quarterback play is a major unproven within an offense that was among the nation’s least explosive in 2021 while the team’s run defense was worst in the Big Ten. If Northwestern doesn’t clean up its play, NU's talent gap will be overwhelming again.

Out of time: It’s an even-numbered year and everyone is counting out Northwestern — the same situation the program faced when it won West Division titles in 2018 and 2020. Teams coached by Pat Fitzgerald own a longstanding reputation for capitalizing on opponents mistakes, which has been a lingering Husker flaw.

Time to call it: We don’t see another extreme bounceback season from Northwestern. This matchup usually comes down to how cleanly the Huskers play, and they have a tactical advantage in the opener with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator. Nebraska wins a must-win game across the pond.

NEBRASKA 38, NORTHWESTERN 14

The clock officially starts on the season, hence the stop watch. The Huskers should get out of the starting gate strong.

NORTH DAKOTA

2:30 p.m. Sept. 3 • Memorial Stadium • BTN

Just in time: This isn’t North Dakota State. The Hawks have been a decent FCS school for a while but don’t have the talent or depth to hang for four quarters in the Sea of Red. It’s an especially tall task for a defense replacing the majority of its starters against a group of NU skill players faster than what the Missouri Valley Conference will feature.

Out of time: Jet lag could be the great equalizer as the Huskers face a short turnaround in readjusting their body clocks by six hours. North Dakota also has experience with quarterback Tommy Schuster, who threw for nearly 2,500 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He figures to test a slew of new Nebraska starters in the secondary.

Time to call it: Despite a subtle erosion of a once-dominant home-field advantage and some upset losses in the last decade, the Huskers have yet to fall to an FCS team. It won’t happen this time either as a jazzed crowd and talent edge help Nebraska pull away late.

NEBRASKA 38, NORTH DAKOTA 17

Feels a bit like old times as the Huskers navigate their first nonconference game. Should be a good crowd on a Saturday afternoon in early September. And they should go home happy after a Nebraska win. Just like old times.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 • Memorial Stadium • FS1

Just in time: The most noteworthy name in the Georgia Southern program is former Southern California coach Clay Helton, who is tasked with turning around a program that finished 3-9 with one of the worst scoring offenses and defenses in the country last year. Likely starting QB Kyle Vantrease — a Buffalo transfer — completed 27 of 50 passes with an interception in Lincoln in 2021, a game the Huskers won 28-3.

Out of time: The Eagles have been transitioning from the triple option for a while but their strengths remain running the ball and stopping the run. They often win time of possession — usually a sound strategy against the Huskers — and 14 returning starters (eight on offense) bring some stability for a coaching staff in its first year together. The kicking game is reliable, too.

Time to call it: Georgia Southern may end up as a pretty solid Sun Belt team but winning on the road at night against a Power Five team in September is a big ask. A few explosive plays spur on the Huskers to their first three-game winning streak under coach Scott Frost.

NEBRASKA 45, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 13

Time flies when you're having fun — though the image is more like time flies when you're walking fast across the street carrying a large clock. Still, NU should be 3-0 heading into a marquee matchup with old rival Oklahoma. Spirits are high.

OKLAHOMA

11 a.m. Sept. 17 • Memorial Stadium • Fox

Just in time: Who knows what the Sooners might look like in mid-September? A new staff led by first-time head coach Brent Venables is only part of the change that also includes former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel set to be the starter among 10 portal additions. Continuity and venue heavily favor the Huskers.

Out of time: It’s still Oklahoma, which has stacked top-13 recruiting classes for five years running and boasts one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in the country walking the sidelines. Nebraska won’t be able to fall back on an edge in talent or coaching pedigree as it renews a rivalry that was once among the best in college football.

Time to call it: This isn’t a vintage OU team, carrying far more uncertainties into the season than usual after an emotional coaching change. But one of these schools finds ways to win and the other has consistently done the opposite. The annual home heartbreaker happens early.

OKLAHOMA 27, NEBRASKA 24

Watch out! The Sooners should be on upset alert with Huskers carrying momentum for one of the most anticipated 11 a.m. home games in ... well, it's been a long time. Ultimately, NU may not win but it shows it's a team to watch.

INDIANA

6 or 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 • Memorial Stadium • TV TBA

Just in time: Indiana underwent a bigger overhaul than Nebraska in the offseason and will be incorporating two new coordinators and a dozen transfers coming off a 0-9 Big Ten showing last year. The Blackshirts figure to feast against one of the country’s worst offenses that had 22 giveaways (tied for 104th nationally) and a leaky offensive line.

Out of time: The Huskers haven’t been immune to hangovers and may be fighting one coming off an emotional weekend against Oklahoma and a bye. They also lost the last meeting with Indiana, also in Lincoln. A decent Hoosier defense led by a strong secondary can keep the visitors hanging around if Nebraska comes out flat or erratic.

Time to call it: These “winnable games” have too often been fertile ground for Husker disappointment. But the home crowd at night can help turn this into Northwestern 2021. Huskers roll, though it has as much to do with what the Hoosiers are as anything.

NEBRASKA 34, INDIANA 17

Balancing their time, the Huskers come off a bye week rested and recovered from an emotional game against the Sooners. It was a good break as the Huskers got a chance to recharge heading into the early portion of their Big Ten slate.

RUTGERS

6 p.m. Oct. 7 (Friday) • SHI Stadium • FS1

Just in time: All things being equal, Rutgers will have a six-day turnaround from a game at Ohio State to prepare for Big Ten Friday Night Lights. Yikes. And all things aren’t equal — while third-year coach Greg Schiano has nudged the Scarlet Knights closer to respectability, their benign offense leaves little margin for error. NU should be fresh for its first road game in more than a month.

Out of time: Elite special teams always hurt Nebraska, and Rutgers has a strong third unit led by Ray Guy finalist Adam Korsak at punter. A Rutgers quarterback platoon may be settled by October and what should be a strong pass rush is always a threat to make game-changing plays. Strange things can happen on Friday nights in New Jersey.

Time to call it: Nebraska has never lost to Rutgers in five tries and should keep that status intact in a contest that could get a little sloppy. Expect a few gadget plays and key turnovers, with a strong finish leaving the Huskers more relieved than anything.

NEBRASKA 31, RUTGERS 22

Time is on Nebraska's side. As is this Friday matchup against a team that it has never lost to.

PURDUE

Time TBA Oct. 15 • Ross-Ade Stadium • TV TBA

Just in time: In the last three seasons, Nebraska has won only three Big Ten road games, and one of those came at Purdue in 2020. The Huskers’ offense has generally moved the ball against the Boilermakers, and the defense has generally harassed Purdue’s quarterbacks. NU’s raw talent matches up well with Purdue’s raw talent.

Out of time: Purdue has the league’s second-best quarterback in Aidan O’Connell, who skewered NU in 2019 and 2021 for wins. The Boilermakers made an unusually big jump on defense last season, allowing 7.4 fewer points in 2021 than they did in 2020. It could be coach Jeff Brohm’s most complete team since he arrived in West Lafayette if a receiver or two comes along.

Time to call it: We see Purdue as a clear contender for the Big Ten West crown given its friendly schedule, returning starting quarterback and gradual upgrade in talent. Unless the defense loses a step — we don’t see it with the Boilermakers’ talented secondary — Nebraska comes up short in mid-October.

PURDUE 28, NEBRASKA 24

The parts are there for the Huskers against a team that is surging toward a division title. But the Huskers can't quite put it together in time to pull off a road upset.

ILLINOIS

Time TBA Oct. 29 • Memorial Stadium • TV TBA

Just in time: Nebraska won’t be taken by surprise in 2022 the way it was in 2021 by Illinois' new offense and defense. Nor will the Huskers overlook a team that has now beaten them two times in a row. NU gets a bye before this game, which helps. Illinois’ inexperienced offensive line should have a hard time handling NU’s improved pass rush.

Out of time: In its last three games against Illinois, Nebraska is minus-8 in turnover margin and has repeatedly allowed the Illini to score free points on defense or special teams, or be set up with a short field. Also, Illinois has averaged 264 rushing yards against NU in the Frost era. The Huskers have played as poorly against the Illini as any team on its schedule.

Time to call it: Nebraska gets its act together a few days before Halloween and produced a treat for fans. The Illini will have a relatively toothless offense that NU finally corrals, and Illinois no longer has super-punter Blake Hayes, who bedeviled the Big Red with his bombs inside the 10.

NEBRASKA 31, ILLINOIS 14

It's six wins, and it's time to go bowling! The Huskers return to postseason play for the first time since 2016.

MINNESOTA

Time TBA Nov. 5 • Memorial Stadium • TV TBA

Just in time: While the Gophers have won three straight — convincingly — in this series, one always gets the sense that if Nebraska started the game better, it could seize control. Minnesota lost a ton of starters on its offensive line — quietly one of the team’s biggest strengths — and the defensive line is in rebuild mode, too. When NU faces Minnesota, it’s the third time in four games at the UM boat is in a road lake.

Out of time: Minnesota has won three straight by grabbing control of the game and playing, successfully, at a slow-poke pace. P.J. Fleck’s team is able to grind out rushing yards with consistency and make play-action throws off of those base run plays. Minnesota does very little to beat itself. Nebraska does more in that category — with painful results.

Time to call it: Nebraska’s going to have to prove it can stare down Minnesota — yes, Minnesota — before we’ll predict a win against the Gophers. Yes, it helps that a full crowd will pack into Memorial Stadium, unlike 2020, when the Gophers scored a stunning victory on NU’s COVID-tinged Senior Day. But we want to see NU find the formula to beat a good Fleck team. It hasn’t happened yet.

MINNESOTA 21, NEBRASKA 17

Not this time. The Huskers can't piece together a win and stumble against the Gophers. It's not the first time NU has stumbled against Minnesota, either. The Huskers haven't beaten Minnesota since 2018.

MICHIGAN

Time TBA Nov. 12 • Michigan Stadium • TV TBA

Just in time: Nebraska’s offense put about as big of a dent into Michigan’s defense as any team not named Georgia last season, racking up 431 yards and scoring 29 points. And that Michigan D was elite. This one won’t be. The Wolverines will be very good in 2022 — they likely have the best special teams in the nation — but their defense will take a few hits on the chin. NU will deliver its share.

Out of time: And the Husker D will take its share, too. Michigan projects to have its best offense yet under coach Jim Harbaugh, with an experienced, physical offensive line protecting and blocking for dynamic skill players. And while The Big House isn’t the loudest stadium, it was hardly kind to Nebraska in 2018, when Michigan won 56-10.

Time to call it: For the second straight year, the Wolverines are likely the best team on Nebraska’s schedule. The Huskers’ road record the past five years is rough, to say the least, and it won’t get better in Ann Arbor. Look for a high-scoring, interesting affair for a few quarters.

MICHIGAN 38, NEBRASKA 27

Like a family clock — heavy, gold, well crafted — the Wolverines are built to last. One of college football's all-time great programs seems to have its footing again. Michigan could be the toughest team the Huskers face all year.

WISCONSIN

Time TBA Nov. 19 • Memorial Stadium • TV TBA

Just in time: Nebraska has figured out Wisconsin’s defense. NU’s spread sets and quick tempo forces the Badgers to play with bigger guys than they like. The Badger defense in space isn’t quite what it is in a phone booth, which is why NU has topped 450 yards in the past three games against Wisconsin. Nebraska’s coaches annually like their plan against Wisconsin.

Out of time: NU can’t tackle Wisconsin’s running backs, be it Jonathan Taylor or (in 2021) Braelon Allen. The Blackshirts have failed the basic physical test against UW since the 2012 Big Ten title game. Even if Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is no great shakes, he’s no worse than some of lawn chairs (Joel Stave, Curt Phillips, Alex Hornibrook) the Badgers have trotted out in previous years. If Nebraska can’t stop Wisconsin’s run game, it can’t win.

Time to call it: So, naturally, this will be the year Nebraska’s defense does just enough to break a long losing streak against the Badgers. With a raucous crowd on Senior Day — Wisconsin will feel that — the Huskers grab a few interceptions off Mertz and chew scenery on offense. Of the two teams Nebraska would like to beat the most, NU is closer — we think — to doing it here.

NEBRASKA 24, WISCONSIN 21

This is a big-time win — hence the London landmark Big Ben, the time is literally big. Nebraska snaps an eight-game losing streak to the Badgers.

IOWA

3 p.m. Nov. 25 • Kinnick Stadium • BTN

Just in time: Missing its starting quarterback and its top overall defender, Nebraska played its best three quarters of 2021 against Iowa. The fourth quarter? One of the worst in program history. But those first three showed NU can control the Hawkeyes with a smart offense and a bend-don’t-break defense.

Out of time: Iowa always finds a way against Nebraska. Turnovers almost always help — the Hawkeyes got a key fumble recovery and interception in the fourth quarter last year. Special teams even helps more. Iowa has elite specials, blocking a punt for a touchdown last year and returning a kickoff for a score in 2019. And there’s still a notion that Iowa takes great joy in beating Nebraska, which Hawkeye fans view as arrogant and entitled.

Time to call it: NU hasn’t beaten Iowa since that memorable overtime game in Kinnick Stadium in 2014. And we’ll predict, in a front of a packed house at Kinnick that Iowa's winning streak lasts one more year. Look for another heartbreaker though Nebraska finishes the season with a solid record, heading for a bowl game.

IOWA 24, NEBRASKA 23