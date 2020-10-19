Dedrick Mills is Nebraska's starter at running back. His backups haven't been 'squirrelly' in camp

Nebraska’s backup running back remains a mystery after the team declined to release a depth chart Monday. But the young group received more support from coach Scott Frost and teammates heading into game week that it has enough talent to get the job done.

Senior Dedrick Mills is the unquestioned starter and should be in line for double-digit carries. No scholarship player behind him is older than a redshirt freshman.

“I’m pleased with the progress of those guys and feel like we’ve got a number of guys we can use,” Frost said.

Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson appeared in four games and rushed 21 times for 64 yards last year and is in the mix. So too is classmate Ronald Thompkins, a Georgia native who suffered a pair of serious knee injuries in high school and surprised many by working his way back to his explosive former self in the summer.

Running backs coach Ryan Held said earlier this month the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thompkins might be on a sort of “pitch count” in his return, but Frost said Monday the Huskers don’t plan to treat him differently than any other back.

“He hasn’t shown me any reason to believe that he can’t carry the ball as much as we need him to,” Frost said.