Dedrick Mills is the 'bell cow,' but assistant Ryan Held likes Huskers' running back depth

“He brings a nice speed factor to it,” Held said of Johnson, who is listed at 5-10, 180 pounds. “He’s a guy who can run and give us a threat that can be a big-play capability. But he needs to continue to keep working and grinding and figuring out where the cuts are going to be and his footwork and fighting through when he’s tired, just like everybody else.”

Another redshirt freshman, Ronald Thompkins, has been limited since his arrival at NU in 2019 by knee ailments, most of which stem from ACL tears in high school.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Thompkins was “as talented as anyone in America coming out of high school,” Held said, and has “done a good job mentally” of working through two different knee injuries in high school and another knee surgery in college. Held said Nebraska has to be “smart” with Thompkins’ load in games and practices, but he should be able to help the Huskers this season.

“He’s relied on his perseverance,” Held said. “He’s had good days and bad days, just like anybody going through that process, but I’ve been very impressed with him. He’s had a really good attitude, and there’s a motivational aspect of it that we have to do, talking on a day-to-day basis. He’s done a really good job mentally, because there have been times, obviously, he hasn’t been able to do things physically.”