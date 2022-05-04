Defense schemes and support from Nebraska made Ochaun Mathis want to be a Husker

Ochaun Mathis has a full notebook and a crowded notes app on his phone. Every college football team that contacted him has a place in them.

The accomplished edge rusher from TCU knew he had to be organized when he entered the transfer portal in mid-January. When a school expressed interest in him, they went on his list. He watched its film, looked at its statistics and learned about its defensive scheme. Any program that didn’t meet his criteria got an ‘X’ emoji next to it.

In the end, there were a lot of Xs.

“Every single school in the country reached out every way possible – social media, email, DMs, texting, calling,” Mathis told The World-Herald. “It was a bit hectic. I had to put my phone on silent for a bit.”

There isn’t just one reason Nebraska beat out Texas and the rest of the field, Mathis said. He wanted to have a familiar face around and the Huskers do in former TCU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite. He wanted confirmation from players that NU would be a “wise” choice and got it out of a conversation with quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred from UT to Lincoln in January.

An official visit for the Red-White spring game opened his eyes to what felt like an entire athletic department and fan base of supporters. He expected cornfields and commitment pressure and instead enjoyed a weekend of VIP treatment with his mother and siblings. It was enough to outdo an ensuing visit to Texas, whose advantages included former TCU head coach Gary Patterson on staff and being located only miles from where Mathis once starred at Manor High School.

Mathis said choosing Nebraska was a business decision. What he means is less about NIL money and more about picking the right football destination. His goal, he said, is to stack stats and build his pro stock.

The defender said NIL offers were “definitely not a main factor.” His mother, Ochana Daniels, repeatedly said the same thing last weekend shortly after Mathis committed to Nebraska on a live stream with more than 6,000 viewers.

“I’ve never spoken numbers, I’ve only spoken film and everything that’s going toward football and what’s going to make me a better player on the field,” Mathis said. “…Still to this day I don’t know what’s going on with the NIL thing. But I’m just going in with an open mindset of just going in there and having enough film so I can be able to support my family and get to the NFL draft and have a career down the line.”

Nebraska offered everything he was looking for on the field. Mathis said coaches will give him leeway on whether he lines up in a two-point stance (standing up) or three-point stance (with a hand on the ground). He’ll be an every-down player, playing the run and quick passes early and lining up on the weakest offensive lineman to rush the passer late.

His scouting of the NU defense was a key reason why the Huskers made the early cut. Mathis said he noticed right away that outside linebackers Caleb Tannor and Garrett Nelson – who combined for 17 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season – weren’t asked to read offenses nearly as much as he was at TCU. It is a “dramatic difference” from most of his career where he often dropped into pass coverage, had to wrap around a linebacker or held back as a QB spy.

“They just go after the quarterback,” Mathis said. “That’s one thing I wanted to get to instead of reading so I can see my truest potential getting off the ball and not having a long play sheet and only just having a small amount of plays. It was a big thing in my decision.”

Mathis is set to arrive in Lincoln around May 20. But first, a little downtime. He will graduate from TCU on Saturday with a degree in youth advocacy and someday aims to start nonprofit businesses in the low-income areas he grew up in around Houston and Austin to offer football camps and after-school programs. Nebraska’s NIL package will not only enable him to save for the future but also help improve his financial literacy for life after football.

With the decision drama behind him, Mathis said he is “stunned” at how confident he is about his new football home. Off-field support, a veteran vibe on the roster, snaps for the taking – it adds up to an opportunity he vows to chase down like so many quarterbacks he has before.

“My goal is to go out with a bang this year,” Mathis said. “I’m looking at it as a one-season deal. If it happens to be a two-season deal, that’s great as well. But I’m trying to get out this year with good stats and good film against these good linemen that are part of the Big Ten.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.