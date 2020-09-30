Deontai Williams, healthy again, reassumes role as leader of Nebraska's secondary

Don’t look too far ahead. That life lesson has hit Deontai Williams like a vengeful tight end over and over.
The Nebraska safety was ready to roll in 2019 but logged just 16 snaps before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. An injury in 2016 during his opener at Jones County (Miss.) C.C. cost him that entire campaign too. Various circumstances forced him to withdraw or decommit from three different schools as a highly recruited prep defender out of Jacksonville, Florida.
Taking things week to week might be cliché but it works for Williams, who spoke to media Tuesday for the first time in more than a year. Since his injury he’s been rehabbing and learning the playbook. The veteran has been investing time in teammates too, trying “to be that captain that the defense needs.”
“I really don’t think about what my (long-term) plans are,” Williams said. “I really don’t have a plan. When you try to make a plan, it don’t pan out how you want it to be. So I give God my pathway to life.”
Analytics and Nebraska coaches agree that the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder — who has started just two games in red — is positioned to be a centerpiece in the defense. With Williams and fellow senior Marquel Dismuke at safety, it frees senior Dicaprio Bootle to stay at cornerback opposite someone like 6-4 sophomore Braxton Clark or junior Cam Taylor-Britt. NU coaches would like all of them on the field for nickel packages while mixing in underclassmen like Myles Farmer and Quinton Newsome.
Williams is versatile enough to play some corner if necessary. All Nebraska defensive backs cross-train under position coach Travis Fisher, who said in March that Williams was occasionally lining up on the edge.
The Huskers already know Williams' value after enduring almost all of last year without him. Bootle and Taylor-Britt both filled in at safety out of necessity. Scott Frost said last November that Williams' injury put the defense in “scramble mode." Depth left the Huskers little margin for error.
When Williams has been on the field, production follows. The hard-hitting safety forced two fumbles and grabbed a pair of interceptions as a Husker in 2018. He broke up two passes and made 23 total tackles that year, appearing in all 12 games and starting against Purdue.
Pro Football Focus confirms that effectiveness. The service noted Williams logged 242 snaps (154 in coverage) in his first year at Nebraska, and opponents threw his way 12 times. The defensive back allowed five receptions with two picks and two breakups. His grade of 90.6 would have been tops among returning Big Ten defenders last year if his snap total had qualified.
Fisher said Williams, who turns 24 next week, has grown as a person during his time in Lincoln. He’s a “soft-spoken grown man” no longer governed by his emotions. Fisher and Williams’ father, Roe, are longtime friends who were taken eight spots apart in the 2002 NFL draft.
“I love the kid, man,” Fisher said. “… He brings the young guys along, he holds the old guys accountable, he holds himself accountable. He’s a pleasure to coach. I can’t say more about him.”
Williams said he has kept his head down and worked amid a pandemic and season postponement. He considered other avenues to play football this fall when the Big Ten shut things down in August but elected to keep grinding instead. He earned his degree last December and could look to the NFL after this season ends. With the NCAA granting everyone a free year of eligibility, he could also return in 2021.
But wait, there’s that life lesson again. Right now it’s about putting pads on for the first time in 10 months. It’s about being grateful he’s back on the field.
“I’m ready to hit and I’m ready to fly around and show what I got,” Williams said. “I still have a lot to prove to the defense and to the coaches and to anything else if I want to go to the next level. Scouts and all. This year has just been to improve and show what I’ve got.”
