Deontai Williams, healthy again, reassumes role as leader of Nebraska's secondary

Don’t look too far ahead. That life lesson has hit Deontai Williams like a vengeful tight end over and over.

The Nebraska safety was ready to roll in 2019 but logged just 16 snaps before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. An injury in 2016 during his opener at Jones County (Miss.) C.C. cost him that entire campaign too. Various circumstances forced him to withdraw or decommit from three different schools as a highly recruited prep defender out of Jacksonville, Florida.

Taking things week to week might be cliché but it works for Williams, who spoke to media Tuesday for the first time in more than a year. Since his injury he’s been rehabbing and learning the playbook. The veteran has been investing time in teammates too, trying “to be that captain that the defense needs.”

“I really don’t think about what my (long-term) plans are,” Williams said. “I really don’t have a plan. When you try to make a plan, it don’t pan out how you want it to be. So I give God my pathway to life.”