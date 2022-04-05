DeShon Singleton bet on himself. Now it's paying off at Nebraska

LINCOLN ­— For DeShon Singleton, Nebraska has offered better amenities — more coaches and nicer facilities — than at his previous stops.

But there’s one thing he can’t seem to find in Nebraska: Good southern food.

“It’s a whole different culture shift. It’s colder, the food’s different,” the Amite, Louisiana native said. Singleton transferred to Nebraska in December 2021 from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College in Kansas. During his time there, he had a pair of interceptions and helped lead Hutchinson to a 9-2 record.

Since joining the Huskers, he feels he’s come a long way with learning the playbook, and now everything is starting to come naturally for him.

“I’m starting to play fast,” he said.

Singleton took a chance on himself and attended a junior college right out of high school. Looking back at it, he said that choice has been a blessing. That decision has made the adjustment to Nebraska easier.

“Nothing is really different to me,” said Singleton. “I came in playing as a freshman at a junior college, and I feel like it’s the same way trying to come in and compete to play right now.”

Singleton said there is no pecking order within the safety group as of now; everyone is getting a chance to compete.

He compared his style of play to Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and former NFL safety Ryan Clark. When asked why he compared himself to them, he had one word in mind: versatility.

Nebraska has offered him the chance to be just that.

“That’s why I came here,” he said.

Singleton said the lifestyle adjustment to Nebraska and the Midwest has been harder than the football adjustment, but thanks to much of the secondary and defense coming from the southeast — Louisiana, Georgia and Florida — he's had teammates who have gone through the same thing.

The group spends a lot of time together. Some of that time includes looking for new places to eat, especially places with southern food.

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has also helped Singleton adjust. This past weekend, Fisher took the group out to Top Golf, an interactive golf driving range consisting of different games that use GPS-tracked golf balls. When asked who shot the best, Singleton quickly responded with a smile, “Not me.”

Having a strong connection off the field makes the play easier on the field, he said. The safety position requires a lot of communication. Singleton calls it the “quarterback of the defense,” While that was a hard thing to feel comfortable with initially, Singleton feels he — and the group — is getting better at it.

“It’s all about communication, especially for safety,” he said. “You’ve got to communicate to your corner, and the other safety has to communicate the call to you. So, we all talk through the whole time on the field.”

Singleton’s father will be coming to Lincoln this Saturday to watch him play in the annual spring game, his first time in person watching Singleton play in college. Singleton looks forward to seeing him among the tens of thousands of fans expected to pack Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s a blessing,” said Singleton. “I’m so excited for them to come out here and see me at a Division I school.”

While Singleton continues to find his way in Nebraska, he wouldn’t be opposed to having a taste of home in Lincoln — and when asked what he would add from his home state, the answer was pretty easy.

“Man, give me food,” he said. “For the weather, I can just put more clothes on.”

