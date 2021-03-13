Despite drama, Tom Osborne pleased to see Nebraska-Oklahoma game remain as scheduled

LINCOLN — Two years after last playing its old rival, and two days before appearing in the title game of its new conference, Nebraska football agreed to dance with Oklahoma on the 50th anniversary of their best-known tussle.
On Nov. 29, 2012, NU and OU signed a two-year deal to play games in 2021 and 2022. The first of those would be in Norman, site of the 1971 Game of the Century, won 35-31 by the Huskers. Legendary Nebraska coach Tom Osborne, offensive coordinator for the Game of the Century, was Nebraska’s athletic director when the deal was signed.
Osborne, reached Saturday by The World-Herald, said he knew NU was exploring its options to back out of the 2021 OU game and replace it with a home nonconference game before a Friday report from Stadium surfaced on Twitter.
“I was aware there was some thought about that,” Osborne said. “I didn’t know how it was all going to play out, and I didn’t know if anybody was going to actually do it. I was aware there was some conversation. But I’m not an athletic administrator anymore — I’m just like everybody else, up there in the 50th row somewhere, watching.”
One of Osborne’s final — and most symbolic — acts as A.D. was to secure the 2021/2022 series with OU.
“Our rivalry with Oklahoma has been one of the great traditional matchups in the history of college football,” he said in 2012. “The games between the two schools were generally to decide a conference championship, and many times helped determine the national champion. ... I know our fans look forward to nonconference games against high-profile opponents like Oklahoma. I’m pleased we were able to finalize this series.”
Then-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini, hired by Osborne, was a heavy favorite to beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 1. At the moment the deal was signed, NU and OU had nearly identical four-year profiles.
From the start of the 2009 season until Nov. 29, 2012, the Huskers and Sooners had each won 39 games. The Huskers were 39-14, to be exact, as they prepared to play the Badgers in Indianapolis. If Nebraska had won, it would have played in the Rose Bowl against Stanford.
The Huskers lost 70-31. It can be argued the Husker football program, even as it posted nine-win seasons in 2013, 2014 and 2016 — hasn’t been quite the same since. Osborne left the A.D. job at the end of 2012, giving the reins to Shawn Eichorst, whose hiring was made with scant input from Osborne. Pelini was fired by Eichorst in 2014. Eichorst was fired in 2017. Pelini’s successor, Mike Riley, was fired a few months after Eichorst. Scott Frost, Riley’s successor, inherited a program he and his coaches perceived to lack depth, athleticism and self-discipline. Frost has spent three years overhauling the roster, with a 12-20 record to show for it.
“You don’t normally change your way out of a down cycle,” said Osborne, Frost’s former college coach and a staunch supporter.
Oklahoma, by contrast, has had the same athletic director — Joe Castiglione — for 23 years. When coach Bob Stoops abruptly retired in the summer of 2017, his hand-picked replacement, Lincoln Riley, was already the team’s offensive coordinator. Stoops left Riley a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback — Baker Mayfield — and a loaded roster that qualified for three straight College Football Playoffs.
The Sooners have won 45 games in the past four seasons. The Huskers have won 16.
That background — Osborne’s desire to renew the rivalry with OU, the fans’ love for the game, and the current chasm between the two programs — serves as context for the six-hour drama that unfolded Friday, when an unnamed source told Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy that Nebraska had explored trying to get out of the 2021 OU game in search of an eighth home game.
The report was accurate.
“Due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to Husker Athletics and the local community, our administration did explore the possibility of adding an eighth home game this fall,” Moos said. “That option would have helped us mitigate cost-cutting measures and provide a much-needed boost to our local economy.”
Moos and Frost have cited hits to the budget and economy before. In his Aug. 10 press conference — given just 24 hours before the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors decided to postpone its season — Frost said NU’s athletic department budget would lose between $80-$120 million if football wasn’t played. The city of Lincoln, he said, would lose “upwards of $300 million.”
Nebraska made up some of its potential revenue gap with Big Ten TV money. Because fans couldn’t attend the games, the local economy took a significant hit, and the Huskers lost roughly $35 million in revenue that seven home games deliver.
Whether those factors — and what an eighth home game could have done to ameliorate them — should have been weighed against getting out of the OU contest is the key question among fans, boosters and media.
NU had already taken perception jabs for its willingness to test Big Ten authority on matters like playing nonconference games in 2020 or players suing the league to reveal the specific COP/C vote on postponing the season. But the Huskers had good company — league titan Ohio State was firmly in its corner — and a perspective of fighting for football, wherever it could be played. When Moos complained about the difficulty of Nebraska’s reworked 2020 schedule — “I’ve got a good football team with a great football coach that deserves a break here or there,” he said Sept. 19 — Frost remained stoic.
“I don’t think beggars can be choosers,” Frost said Oct. 2. “If they tell us we’re playing on a Thursday, we need to be ready to play on a Thursday. If it’s Sunday, it’s Sunday. And if it’s in Uzbekistan, we’re going to have to probably stop in a couple places on the way over there.”
The game against Oklahoma should have fit neatly into that thinking. Yet NU mulled getting out of the game long enough that Osborne heard about it.
The program’s general concern over starting a season well has lingered since thunderstorms rained out Frost’s first game in 2018. Akron, the opponent that Saturday night, balked at playing Sunday morning — NU offered an empty dorm for on-campus lodging — so Frost’s tenure started with a 33-28 loss to Colorado that included a knee injury suffered by quarterback Adrian Martinez. He missed NU’s next game, an upset loss to Troy. Nebraska lost six straight to start 2018.
In 2019, Nebraska had what all believed to be a plum schedule, especially in the opening month. Home games against South Alabama and Northern Illinois, with winnable road games at CU and Illinois. Roughly 25,000 NU fans packed one side of Colorado’s Folsom Field to watch the Huskers cough up a 17-0 halftime lead in an overtime loss. The sourness of that defeat lingered over a 5-7 season.
“When you come out Week 2, you get up early, you give it all you got, then you let a team come back and take it from you — that’s going to hit different,” cornerback Lamar Jackson said in 2020.
Moos was excited about the original, prepandemic 2020 schedule, as it featured four home games in September. COVID — and the Big Ten’s postponement decision — wiped it out. NU played its first home game in November, and it played three total home games.
The 2021 schedule set up awkwardly.
Nebraska was supposed to play Illinois in Ireland on Aug. 28, which meant moving the Illinois game from Nov. 20 to the date known in college football circles as “Week Zero.” The Huskers filled the vacated Nov. 20 date with a game against Southeastern Louisiana. So even when game organizers chose to cancel the Ireland trip, NU-Illinois, now set to be played in Champaign, remained on Aug. 28. The Huskers next have a Sept. 4 bye week, a Sept. 11 game vs. Buffalo — the sobering 20th anniversary of 9/11 — the trip to OU and a Sept. 25 road game at Michigan State.
NU plays six of its final eight at home, but that includes games against Northwestern (Oct. 2), Michigan (Oct. 9), Ohio State (Nov. 6) and Iowa (Nov. 26). NU played OSU and Michigan in 2018, as well; the 2021 Huskers-Buckeyes contest is the last in a six-game crossover series between the two programs that Osborne on Saturday said is far different from the “systematic rotation” conference scheduling philosophy used by the old Big 12. Starting in 2022, Nebraska draws Michigan as its crossover foe until 2025. Iowa drew Rutgers.
“It hasn’t really worked out where every team plays every other team from the other division an equal number of times,” Osborne said. “That’s been a little surprising to me, that it hasn’t been structured that way.”
A September slate short on home games. An athletic department that Moos said will finish roughly $40 million short of its usual revenue in 2020. An institutional empathy for how bars, restaurants and other Lincoln businesses fare. And, of course, the fact that Oklahoma will be a preseason top-five team on an eight-game winning streak headed in 2021.
That’s the internal logic behind swapping out a reunion game against a stud rival for an overmatched foe at home.
Externally, the thinking was met with disagreement from former players, fans and boosters.
As it turns out, NU-OU is on for 2021, same as it was the day Osborne scheduled it. He’s not sure he’ll go to Norman in September — since stepping down as A.D., he said, he hasn’t gone to road football games — although he’s certain to attend the 2022 game at home. Osborne has good memories and relationships with lots of former Oklahoma coaches and players, including Barry Switzer, with whom he talks on occasion.
It’s clear, Osborne said, fans will be happy with the decision to keep the game.
“I just hope that people bear in mind how things end up at the end of the year are somewhat a function of how good you are and what the schedule is,” Osborne said. “It’s going to be one of the most difficult schedules a Nebraska team has ever played, I believe.”
That it may be. But if the Huskers had blinked for a moment this winter about playing Oklahoma, they aren’t now. And given OU has won 29 more games since 2017 — almost tripling NU’s total — the Husker can’t blink.
“Scott’s trying to build a program,” Osborne said. “I just hope Nebraska plays well and is able to win the game. It won’t be easy. And there are a lot of games next year that aren’t going to be easy. But it is what it is. I’m sure everybody tried to do what they thought was in the best interest of their situation.”
