Detroit Lions sign former Husker Chris Jones
FOOTBALL

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions signed free agent cornerback Chris Jones, an ex-Husker, after putting rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve Wednesday.

Okwara limped off the field with a leg injury in Sunday’s victory at Jacksonville.

Jones wasn’t drafted in 2018, but signed with the Lions and participated in their training camp before he made the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad that season. In 2019, Jones played 11 games for the Cardinals, including three starts. He finished with 22 tackles and six passes defensed last year.

The Lions play at Atlanta on Sunday.

