Dicaprio Bootle has 'nothing but faith' in experienced Husker defensive backs

LINCOLN — Many will be back in Blackshirts, especially in the secondary. But it’s one who’s leaving who expressed the most confidence in the group.
Nebraska senior defensive backs Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams and junior Cam Taylor-Britt will lead a veteran group that former Husker Dicaprio Bootle only expects to improve.
“They’ll be the same people that they were when I went here, well ... I don’t want to say the same, they’ll be better than they were (with) another year under their belt,” the 2020 team captain said.
The Huskers jumped from 64th in total defense in 2019 to 50th in 2020, and Taylor-Britt — a second-team All-Big Ten selection — will now be leading coach Travis Fisher’s group. The 6-foot, 205-pounder recorded 28 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and three tackles for loss last season.
Outside of Taylor-Britt, the cornerbacks have limited experience. Sophomore Quinton Newsome logged 11 tackles in 2020, including his first four career tackles against Ohio State and forced a fumble that led to a takeaway.
After a strong freshman season, Braxton Clark had a season-ending injury in fall camp. Clark, Nebraska’s tallest cornerback at 6-4, recorded his first interception against Northern Illinois in 2019 and had 11 tackles and a forced fumble his first season.
Nadab Joseph, the nation’s top junior college defensive back, wasn’t eligible to play until November, then was injured after his first tackle against Purdue. Redshirt freshman Tamon Lynum had reps on special teams and defense during 2020 but didn’t record a stat. Freshmen Marques Buford and Malik Williams are new to Fisher’s group.
Bootle said it’s also beneficial for the defensive backs to continue to learn from Fisher, a nine-year NFL cornerback. Fisher led the NFL with two interception returns for touchdowns and 205 interception return yards in 2003.
“Learning from a great coach like Coach (Fisher), just being able to continue to get better at the game, chip away at the game,” Bootle said.
Having another year to develop and a full offseason can only help players perfect their craft, and give Fisher time to craft their game.
Redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer, who played in Nebraska’s first five games of 2020 before a season-ending injury, had two interceptions and recorded a career-high three tackles against Northwestern in his first start.
Dismuke has played 40 games with 158 career tackles (47 in 2020), eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He was also All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020.
Williams returned from injury to record 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one forced and recovered fumble in 2020.
Second-year freshman safety Noa Pola-Gates and redshirt freshman and former walk-on Isaac Gifford each played on special teams and saw a few plays at safety last season. Koby Bretz, who won the Class A state title with Omaha Westside in November, is the only newcomer at safety.
Bootle said his former teammates just need to translate their potential onto the field.
“They know what they need to know, they know what they need to do,” Bootle said. “I got nothing but faith in all those guys.”