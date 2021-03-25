Dicaprio Bootle has 'nothing but faith' in experienced Husker defensive backs

Nadab Joseph, the nation’s top junior college defensive back, wasn’t eligible to play until November, then was injured after his first tackle against Purdue. Redshirt freshman Tamon Lynum had reps on special teams and defense during 2020 but didn’t record a stat. Freshmen Marques Buford and Malik Williams are new to Fisher’s group.

Bootle said it’s also beneficial for the defensive backs to continue to learn from Fisher, a nine-year NFL cornerback. Fisher led the NFL with two interception returns for touchdowns and 205 interception return yards in 2003.

“Learning from a great coach like Coach (Fisher), just being able to continue to get better at the game, chip away at the game,” Bootle said.

Having another year to develop and a full offseason can only help players perfect their craft, and give Fisher time to craft their game.

Redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer, who played in Nebraska’s first five games of 2020 before a season-ending injury, had two interceptions and recorded a career-high three tackles against Northwestern in his first start.

Dismuke has played 40 games with 158 career tackles (47 in 2020), eight pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He was also All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020.