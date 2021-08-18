Did Scott Frost want out of Oklahoma game? Past Bill Moos statements help explain what happened

LINCOLN — The Action Network report on the NCAA's investigation into Nebraska coach Scott Frost also included further developments in the story on whether NU attempted to get out of the Sept. 18 game against Oklahoma by scheduling an easier opponent.
The report said Frost and former chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht were “key proponents” in dropping the Sooner game, and according to an unnamed source cited in the report, Frost was “in favor of removing the Oklahoma game.” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos did not want the game moved, but took the heat for the report in a statement released later on March 12.
In an interview with The World-Herald conducted not long after the report surfaced regarding the Oklahoma game, Moos shared more details about what happened, and said The World-Herald could report what he said when he was “back at the ranch” in Montana, where he has been since retiring June 30.
Moos told The World-Herald that he strongly advised Frost not to pursue any scheduling option that did not include the Sept. 18 Oklahoma game. Moos, a traditionalist at heart, didn’t want to see the 50th Anniversary of the Game of the Century postponed or canceled because Nebraska was concerned about having a good season in 2021.
Moos said Frost wanted to create “momentum” for the football program and add another early home date for recruiting. While Moos understood that, he also thought the blowback would be so strong that a decision to move the game wouldn’t be worth it. NU never committed to moving the game, but did consider it.
At the time, Nebraska had just two games scheduled — at Illinois Aug. 28 and home against Buffalo on Sept. 11 — before playing at Oklahoma. The Huskers then added a home game against Fordham for Sept. 4.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Frost said he "never made one single phone call in regards to our schedule" and said he loves the Nebraska-Oklahoma rivalry and likes where the schedule ended up.
