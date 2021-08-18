Did Scott Frost want out of Oklahoma game? Past Bill Moos statements help explain what happened

LINCOLN — The Action Network report on the NCAA's investigation into Nebraska coach Scott Frost also included further developments in the story on whether NU attempted to get out of the Sept. 18 game against Oklahoma by scheduling an easier opponent.

The report said Frost and former chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht were “key proponents” in dropping the Sooner game, and according to an unnamed source cited in the report, Frost was “in favor of removing the Oklahoma game.” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos did not want the game moved, but took the heat for the report in a statement released later on March 12.

In an interview with The World-Herald conducted not long after the report surfaced regarding the Oklahoma game, Moos shared more details about what happened, and said The World-Herald could report what he said when he was “back at the ranch” in Montana, where he has been since retiring June 30.