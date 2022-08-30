'Disappointed but excited': Nebraska sees something to build on from opening loss

LINCOLN — Casey Thompson’s first interception in a Nebraska uniform came on a read he liked in the moment.

The Husker quarterback has since confirmed the decision to be a good one after watching the television replay and film.

Northwestern had one high safety with a third-and-10 play coming in the third quarter Saturday. Thompson threw 25 yards over the middle — over the arms of an outstretched linebacker — to Oliver Martin, who had one defender trailing him on his left shoulder.

That defender, cornerback Cam Mitchell, pulled on Martin’s shoulder, slingshotting him ahead to pick off the pass while jerking Martin’s head away from the ball. It set up the Wildcats for the go-ahead touchdown in a three-point Husker loss.

“Unfortunate play,” Thompson said. “The DB made a play on it — it’s going to happen sometimes.”

Such was the frustration Tuesday shared by Nebraska coach Scott Frost and multiple Huskers. The preparation was largely in place. But a few surprise sequences derailed yet another season opener.

Upon further review, they said, the takeaway is similar to so many games last year. NU needs to be better on a few more plays. A couple defensive busts led to Northwestern points, including a 41-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The offense missed a couple chances to score.

“We’re going to be in a lot of games where that’s the case,” Frost said of the razor-thin margin for error. “I think just detail and consistency (are key).”

The head coach himself is still working through what game days are like for him now that offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is calling plays. He debriefed with both his coordinators who felt Big Red has much to build on but much to work on too. Nebraska’s attack was shut out in the fourth quarter with a pair of giveaways. The defense had 4-6 “glaring” tackling misses while the pass rush produced no sacks and just two stops for loss.

The defensive struggles in particular came from Northwestern schemes, Frost said. Nebraska needs to rotate more often on the defensive line — Ty Robinson played 71 snaps, for example, while Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn logged 20 — and sometimes the front seven didn’t fit properly when the Wildcats showed new alignments that led to big crease runs.

“We just didn’t do enough,” senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor said. “It wasn’t enough, what we did. We’re here to work, get better. Won’t let it happen again. That’s it.”

Tannor, a co-captain in his fifth Husker season, said he saw fatigue that was more mental than physical Saturday. Some defenders weren’t consistent in their assignments — “everyone’s got to do their J-O-B,” he said. There’s no magical answer to bouncing back, he added, just grinding during the week and being an aggressive, sound-tackling unit on game day.

The fact that the edges — touted internally as perhaps the deepest position group on the team — had such a small impact against Northwestern still bothered Tannor on Tuesday. He’s been a participant in 30 Husker losses during his career, but few have been more difficult to flush because of how confident he was — and is — that this is the group is best he’s been a part of in Lincoln.

“This one was emotionally hard because we put that grind in and I feel like this team right here is like, we’re the one to bring Nebraska back to where it was,” Tannor said. “It’s hard. ... We ain’t got time to sulk about it, cry about it. We gotta get back to work. That’s all I’m worried about right now.”

Thompson said he’s seen encouraging signs since the team returned to practice Monday evening and Tuesday morning. Energy. Body language. Demeanor. If there’s pressure around the program, he doesn’t feel it inside North Stadium. The offense put up 28 points.

A few adjustments, not an overhaul, is the priority this week with North Dakota coming to town.

“We’re going to be fine,” Thompson said. “We just have to move forward. We can’t let one game beat us twice.”

If a team improves the most from game one to game two, Frost said, that bodes well for Nebraska. The offensive line will get better the more it plays together. Tackling will be more consistent. Special teams and quarterback play — strong points in the opener — can be better too.

An early loss either dampens enthusiasm or strengthens resolve, Frost said. He’s seen the latter after a couple days back in the central time zone.