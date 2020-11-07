Does Nebraska have a QB controversy? Scott Frost says don't 'read too much into that'

“When it comes to tempo, he moves the ball more productive and faster,” running back Dedrick Mills said of McCaffrey. “He’d look to the sideline, get back, everybody’d set up and he’d snap the ball quick. He’s just all about getting the defense on their toes and getting them tired.”

Before the season, Frost insisted the duo was in a battle for the starting job. And in the opener at Ohio State, the Huskers’ more open game plan seemed to indicate Nebraska would use both throughout the game. McCaffrey only appeared as a one-play decoy, however, before taking over for Martinez in the second half.

“We had a couple plays for him, a couple little sets,” Frost said. "(Northwestern) was doing a couple things different than they’d shown, and one of the things we liked for him wouldn’t have been available, and we didn’t get the other things called to take advantage of him.

"We’ve got to do a better job of making sure he touches the ball.”

Frost said McCaffrey — who completed 12 of 16 passes for 93 yards and an interception with 49 rushing yards on eight carries — will continue to compete for the starting job, as well.