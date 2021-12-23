Donovan Raiola starts rebuild of Husker O-line by setting new standard

“When you get his guys, they’re ready-made guys,” one NFL assistant told Irish Illustrated of Hiestand in 2016.

Raiola will endeavor for the same to be said of Nebraska, which has had four offensive linemen drafted in a decade-plus in the Big Ten. He holds the stamp of approval from Hiestand, who brought him to Notre Dame and later jump-started his career by hiring him in Chicago from a Division III school in 2018.

Raiola’s philosophy made a convert of coach Scott Frost last fall, when their paths crossed at a high school practice. NU’s technique and protection needed to improve, and Frost heard solutions from the younger brother of former Husker All-America center Dominic Raiola.

The crux: Simplifying things while allowing blockers to be ultra aggressive.

“To me, what he coaches is really modern,” Frost said. “It’s what I believe in. He’s going to get the guys ripping off the ball and running and trying to get people moved. It’s a little different than what some other people coach. It’s what I believe in and based on our personnel and the type of offense we run, I think it’s the best thing for us. I think he’s as good a guy as there is to teach those things and what we want to get done.”