Donovan Raiola starts rebuild of Husker O-line by setting new standard

Donovan Raiola calls it The Standard.
Nebraska’s new offensive line coach is reluctant to describe exactly what that is — at least to reporters — beyond surface-level ideals. Staying onside. Being disciplined. Playing tough.
“Just the standard,” Raiola said last week at his introductory press conference. “From understanding the basics (to) lining up correctly. Then everything falls into place.”
The 39-year-old knows what The Standard feels like.
He learned it at Wisconsin, starting 39 games at center under coach Barry Alvarez. He clung to it during a six-year NFL career that saw him survive multiple cuts from practice squads and included a brief stint in Europe in 2007. He demonstrated it to others as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame and, for the past four years, an assistant O-line coach with the Chicago Bears.
What it looks like in a game, Raiola said, is big men doing practice drills. He lists a few linemen he worked with at Notre Dame now in the pros — Quenton Nelson of Indianapolis, Ronnie Stanley of Baltimore and Nick Martin of Las Vegas among them — who stood out for how technically sound they were under now-retired O-line guru Harry Hiestand. They also had the attitude of not just playing to the whistle, but past it.
“When you get his guys, they’re ready-made guys,” one NFL assistant told Irish Illustrated of Hiestand in 2016.
Raiola will endeavor for the same to be said of Nebraska, which has had four offensive linemen drafted in a decade-plus in the Big Ten. He holds the stamp of approval from Hiestand, who brought him to Notre Dame and later jump-started his career by hiring him in Chicago from a Division III school in 2018.
Raiola’s philosophy made a convert of coach Scott Frost last fall, when their paths crossed at a high school practice. NU’s technique and protection needed to improve, and Frost heard solutions from the younger brother of former Husker All-America center Dominic Raiola.
The crux: Simplifying things while allowing blockers to be ultra aggressive.
“To me, what he coaches is really modern,” Frost said. “It’s what I believe in. He’s going to get the guys ripping off the ball and running and trying to get people moved. It’s a little different than what some other people coach. It’s what I believe in and based on our personnel and the type of offense we run, I think it’s the best thing for us. I think he’s as good a guy as there is to teach those things and what we want to get done.”
Raiola brings a different demeanor to the Nebraska line than his predecessor.
Greg Austin — a former Husker originally from Houston — was among the most insightful assistants during interviews, willing to break down on-field details and off-field dynamics with authority. But his units also struggled to protect quarterbacks consistently against elite Big Ten pass rushes, drew chronic penalties and used four starting lineups this year because of injuries and ineffectiveness.
Raiola, meanwhile, said last week he would prefer to “be in a corner somewhere” during interview sessions. He’d rather be chipping away at the task at hand with the goal of five blockers playing fundamentally sound football and seeing the game with one set of eyes. He’ll start with a two-year contract at $325,000 annually after Austin made $500,000 last season as O-line coach and run-game coordinator.
There’s plenty to do.
The only two players to start every game a year ago — right guard Matt Sichterman and center Cam Jurgens — have moved on. Meanwhile, Nebraska has only made two line additions in interior blocker Kevin Williams (transfer from Northern Colorado) and 2022 recruit Justin Evans-Jenkins (a center prospect from New Jersey). Development will be key for double-digit returners who include young tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart, guard Nouredin Nouili — a lead candidate to take over at center — senior guards Trent Hixson and Broc Bando and other touted up-and-comers such as tackle Teddy Prochazka and guard Henry Lutovsky.
“I think it’s important they understand that whatever’s happened in the past has happened in the past and they have a clean slate,” Raiola said. “I’m excited to get to work with them.”
The assistant and Hawaii native said fans will see a more “attacking” style from the Husker line next year. New offensive coordinator Mark Whipple did some background on Raiola as well, and heard “great things” from longtime acquaintance Jim Hueber, who was Raiola’s position coach at Wisconsin.
Raiola’s biggest backer, though, is Frost, who is convinced improvement in the trenches will be on display for his critical fifth season at Nebraska.
“I know this is going to be his first big job,” Frost said. “Sometimes those guys are really hungry and that’s what I expect from Donnie. He’s going to work his butt off to make this work.”
