Donovan: Sometimes covering Husker football can be fun and (board) games

Oh, no. The self-checkout lanes were closed.

I looked down at my cart. Oh, no.

Will the clerk judge me?

Definitely. I'm even judging me.

It wasn't just that my cart was full, it was overflowing. And it was overflowing with Light-Brite, Jenga, Connect Four, Rock’em, Sock’em Robots, Guess Who? and Battleship. What if the clerk asks questions?

I could tell the truth, but then I'd seem weird. I better lie.

"It's for my best friend's kid's birthday party."

And part of that was true. The Lite-Brite was for a friend's kid.

The full truth: I was buying my favorite childhood board games for my job. No, really.

Every year, The World-Herald does its annual college football preview section, like the one you're reading now. It has changed a bit — especially last year's pandemic edition — but the recipe has similar ingredients. The sports staff comes up with a theme, anything from food to complex math on a blackboard drawn by Ndamukong Suh to a Big Red Machine. That theme carries throughout the section with photos, illustrations, headlines, etc.