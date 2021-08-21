Donovan: Sometimes covering Husker football can be fun and (board) games

Oh, no. The self-checkout lanes were closed.
I looked down at my cart. Oh, no.
Will the clerk judge me?
Definitely. I'm even judging me.
It wasn't just that my cart was full, it was overflowing. And it was overflowing with Light-Brite, Jenga, Connect Four, Rock’em, Sock’em Robots, Guess Who? and Battleship. What if the clerk asks questions?
I could tell the truth, but then I'd seem weird. I better lie.
"It's for my best friend's kid's birthday party."
And part of that was true. The Lite-Brite was for a friend's kid.
The full truth: I was buying my favorite childhood board games for my job. No, really.
Every year, The World-Herald does its annual college football preview section, like the one you're reading now. It has changed a bit — especially last year's pandemic edition — but the recipe has similar ingredients. The sports staff comes up with a theme, anything from food to complex math on a blackboard drawn by Ndamukong Suh to a Big Red Machine. That theme carries throughout the section with photos, illustrations, headlines, etc.
So how'd I wind up at Target buying board games reminiscing about Sorry commercials from the ’80s and playing Clue on my VCR?
Flashback to mid-July. The CliffsNotes:
"It's a whole new game," sports editor Sam McKewon said. And it is.
Yes, 2020 was a roller coaster but that was upheaval — 2021 is different. It feels like the game and college sports have changed fundamentally — schools are navigating NIL, pandemic protocols, conference realignment. But how does that translate to our football section?
...
Different landscape? No, too close to last year.
Changing world? No, that's just like different landscape.
New ball game? Yes, new ball game. What's the visual?
Something with a football? A morphing football? Ummm, no.
A game theme? Yeah, that could work.
Video games? Maybe.
Puzzles? Maybe.
Board games? Maybe.
Wait! Board games!
Boom.
The classics we all know — even if it's been awhile since we played — with a twist. Monopoly with schools as the properties. Take Connect Four with the four super senior Blackshirts. Use the Magic 8-Ball to predict scores. So on, so forth.
Don't think we forgot about other games. Candy Land was a bit of a stretch, and we couldn't make Yahtzee or UNO work, either.
As we fleshed out the concept a bit more, the staff jumped on board. The writers embraced the theme. Artist Matt Haney made the concept come to life with his illustrations based on Risk and Monopoly. Chris Machian spent an afternoon photographing games and getting a Magic 8-Ball to come up with every possible answer.
So even if my carefully cultivated, eclectic mix of cool products on my Amazon profile is totally shot — I had to go online to find Chutes and Ladders — I'll live. The clerk didn't even look at me twice, either.
In the end, this section provides information with a little fun and board games.
(And I kept the Lite-Brite.)
KDonovan@owh.com, 402-444-1164