Donovan: Time to explain ourselves, and what happens to past props

His name is Bear. And he’s a rabbit.

Well, an animatronic toy. Details, schmetails.

He first came to The World-Herald in 2013 to be part of our college football section. The theme that year: Speed.

Bear is a rabbit (animatronic rabbit), which conjures images of speed/running/something that has to do with speed.

At least that’s what the then-assistant sports editor was thinking when he bought it. But as fate would have it, Bear never actually made it into the special section that year.

He became one of the many remnants that have piled up through the years as The World-Herald buys, builds, cooks, crushes and crowd sources elements to help us put together one of our favorite sections each year. Themes may change for the college football preview, but we always have a little something left behind.

As readers can see, the theme of this year’s section is time. Why time?

Well, just think of how many images come to mind when you think of time. Clocks, watches, Father Time, etc. But moreover, it’s a major storyline of the Huskers’ season. (If you also got either of the songs “Closing Time” or “Time in a Bottle” stuck in your head, you aren’t alone.)

So with that theme in mind, the writers and editors began putting together stories and visuals. I bought a red alarm clock I will never use again and an hourglass that I likely will never use again. Sports editor Sam McKewon bought the sand for the hourglass, though he is hopeful another art project comes up where he can put it to use.

So what else have we compiled over the years?

Some stuff I’m not sure was actually from the college football section. Other stuff was part of the “first draft” of the section that never came to fruition — i.e., the sports department has an idea in March that we start working off, but a better idea comes up in June. It’s kind of random, but kind of interesting.

Like the plethora of board games from the 2021 section. Battleship. Connect 4. A special Chutes and Ladders version featuring pictures of Adrian Martinez on each game piece.

And then there’s Bear.

The little guy has been through a lot with us. When he was younger, he liked to explore the office. He’d pop up at random desks. There were soooooo many file cabinets and desks and chairs and freezers at work for him to get lost in.

Times have changed, though. He’s settled down, met a cow named Bessie. (A plastic squish toy. No one is sure where it came from.)