Don't overlook the importance of the Huskers' middle linebackers

LINCOLN — They’re smack dab in the middle of Nebraska’s defense, so perhaps it’s fitting that the inside linebackers tend to be regarded by fans and media as the middle child of the Blackshirts.
They’re a little overlooked compared to the defense’s apparent concern, which based on performance, depth and coach comments, is outside linebacker. The inside linebackers stand a few yards behind the defensive line — a unit that must replace three NFL players — and several yards in front of two safeties, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke, who are part of the defense’s strong secondary.
A glance at two road games that slipped through NU’s fingers last season — Colorado and Purdue — reveals that when the inside linebackers played a drive well, the Buffaloes and Boilermakers were generally stopped. But when Mohamed Barry, Collin Miller or Will Honas missed a tackle, or didn’t get home on a blitz, or were a little late on shallow pass coverage, or fit a gap wrong, the opponent had more success. Middle linebackers can’t do their teammates’ jobs, of course, but they make the defensive calls and set a physical tone.
And inside linebackers coach Barrett Rudd, one of the best middle linebackers in Husker history, thinks the defense’s inconsistent performances in 2019 mirrored that of the inside linebackers.
“I thought my guys were a little bit on that up-and-down path too much,” Ruud said Tuesday, making a roller-coaster motion with his hand.
Barry graduated, but Miller and Honas return for their senior seasons. Both have three years in coordinator Erik Chinander’s diverse, attacking 3-4 defense.
Honas, the quiet one, is two years clear of an ACL tear. Miller, the vocal leader, has settled in after playing defensive end and outside linebacker early in his career.
The players directly behind them — sophomore Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Nick Henrich, junior college transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements — have little experience at the Power Five level. Reimer has the most, with an impressive series of plays in the 54-7 win over Maryland, but not much.
So Miller and Honas will likely take a big share of the load to start the year at Ohio State and its buffet line of backs and receivers.
“Their comfort level is very high at that spot, as well as me — they know what I expect of them now, and they attack each day pretty well,” Ruud said of the senior duo. Ruud had to win a recruiting battle against Iowa and Wisconsin for Honas’ services, and he plucked Miller away from outside linebacker not long after he arrived.
And when either sniffed out a play and had a head of steam, good things tended to happen last season, especially in the run game. Knowing, then going. Miller said the pandemic, which altered weeks of Husker practices, actually helped him to better understand where he belongs presnap and how he can adjust the defense so that he’s more often in better position.
“Last year, I feel like sometimes it’d kind of get mucked up and people wouldn’t know too much of ‘do I have help, do I not have help?’ ” Miller said. “So we wouldn’t just shoot our guns and play football and try to tackle. But now we got to be able to slow down with quarantine, and go outside and get some barrels and walk through everyone’s alignment and assignment.”
Depending on Chinander’s play call, an inside linebacker’s responsibility may change. NU wasn’t shy using slants and twists with its defensive line last season to reset the opponent’s offensive line. At times on film, Husker middle linebackers got caught in the traffic of those stunts, or simply overran a play, leaving holes in the wall a defense hopes to build against the run.
In Minnesota’s 34-7 win last season, for example, the Gophers repeatedly ran the same outside zone plays to exploit these small mistakes.
“We felt if we could get them running sideways, their ’backers wouldn’t fit right, then we’d be able to run well,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said. “We did that. Then our backs broke tackles. Even when they did it right our backs broke tackles and made some plays.”
Cutback runs were particularly effective against NU’s defense. Ruud pointed to “tweaks” that should infuse the defenders with confidence about where they fit into the scheme. In turn, they should tackle better.
“They understand leverage a little bit better,” Ruud said. “We’re doing a better job of teaching them where the help’s coming from and how to tackle. Whenever you have to tackle someone who’s a really good player in a lot of space with no help, that’s hard to do even if you’re an all-pro player, but if you know where your help is, you understand what angle to take, it lets you play faster, and it lets you play more sure of yourself.”
Said Miller: “We’re trying to be loose, be free, just know our assignment, know what we have to do, and just do it.”
It’ll help Ruud, Miller and the Huskers if there are more than two middle linebackers who can do the job.
Reimer, a Lincoln North Star walk-on who just earned a scholarship, appears to the No. 3 guy in the rotation. Ruud likes his athleticism a lot and his motor — the ability to play at a high speed all the time — even more. Miller said Reimer is “going to play good ball for us” in 2020.
“When you know someone loves the game you can respect them a little more,” Miller said. “He always has his ‘why’ — why he wants to step on the field and perfect his craft. He just makes plays, he flies around to the ball, gives you maximum effort, loves the game, always wants to be in the film room, always asking questions.”
Henrich, out of Omaha Burke, impressed coaches in spring 2019 before injuring his shoulder. He’s fully recovered from that, and because of his size — 6-4, 220 — could be used a little bit at outside linebacker if needed, Ruud said.
Miller likes Henrich’s authority on the field.
“When he makes a call, everyone knows that’s the call and we’re going to run that defense,” Miller said.
Mauga-Clements won’t lose a year of eligibility this season — the NCAA is giving every player an extra season because of the pandemic — and that could free him up to help on special teams while continuing to learn the middle linebacker position. Ruud said Mauga-Clements understands “chalkboard defense” but has to marry that to X’s and O’s on the field.
As it stands two weeks from the season opener, Ruud has two clear options at the position, but would like three or four. He had three last year — Barry, Miller and Honas rotated often, and none missed a game, either. If NU can keep its middle linebackers healthy, and more depth emerges, Ruud said he likes the trajectory of his position group. More up. Less down.
“How high of a level can you operate at every single day?” Ruud said. “That’s where we’re still trying to get to as a program overall. How high is the competition each day? Did you come to practice? Because football’s just a big game of a habits. That’s all it is. And when your habits are really, really good, the product shows on the field.”
