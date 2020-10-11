Don't overlook the importance of the Huskers' middle linebackers

“They understand leverage a little bit better,” Ruud said. “We’re doing a better job of teaching them where the help’s coming from and how to tackle. Whenever you have to tackle someone who’s a really good player in a lot of space with no help, that’s hard to do even if you’re an all-pro player, but if you know where your help is, you understand what angle to take, it lets you play faster, and it lets you play more sure of yourself.”

Said Miller: “We’re trying to be loose, be free, just know our assignment, know what we have to do, and just do it.”

It’ll help Ruud, Miller and the Huskers if there are more than two middle linebackers who can do the job.

Reimer, a Lincoln North Star walk-on who just earned a scholarship, appears to the No. 3 guy in the rotation. Ruud likes his athleticism a lot and his motor — the ability to play at a high speed all the time — even more. Miller said Reimer is “going to play good ball for us” in 2020.

“When you know someone loves the game you can respect them a little more,” Miller said. “He always has his ‘why’ — why he wants to step on the field and perfect his craft. He just makes plays, he flies around to the ball, gives you maximum effort, loves the game, always wants to be in the film room, always asking questions.”