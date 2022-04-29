'Dream come true': Two Huskers taken in NFL draft's second round for first time since 2015

LINCOLN — Can you put beef jerky on a Philly cheesesteak? Cam Jurgens may have to find out.

The former Nebraska center — known for his athletic play and his “Beef Jurgy” line of meat snacks last season — became the first Husker taken in the 2022 NFL draft when the Philadelphia Eagles selected him with the 51st pick in the second round.

“I’m so excited to be able to play in the NFL at the highest level,” Jurgens said on a conference call with Eagles beat reporters. “Just being an Eagle is insane. Getting to go out there and meet them, this was my favorite team all along. Getting to end up there, it’s kind of a dream come true.”

The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder is the highest-drafted Husker in 11 years, dating back to corner Prince Amukamara’s first-round selection in 2011. Just nine picks later Friday night, Nebraska was on the board again when defending AFC champion Cincinnati — coached by former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor — traded up three spots to select cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. It was the first time two Huskers had been taken in the second round since 2015.

“That was somebody we identified that we wanted,” Taylor said in a press conference right after the pick. Taylor compared Taylor-Britt’s personality and energy to that of current Bengal and former Husker receiver Stanley Morgan. “You didn’t want to maybe a risk a team or two in front of us that could take him, or somebody could jump us and take him.”

Neither Taylor-Britt nor Jurgens immediately responded to World-Herald requests for specific comment Friday night, although both had conference calls with beat reporters. Jurgens conducted his during a spring Gage County thunderstorm.

A Beatrice native who started three seasons for the Huskers, Jurgens shot up draft boards with impressive workouts and strong film from his senior year at NU, when he was named third-team All-Big Ten by league coaches. He was the second overall center taken in the draft behind Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum.

“At Nebraska he just got better and better,” said ESPN analyst Mel Kiper, Jr., noting Jurgens could be an “anchor for a long time” for the Eagles, who were looking for an eventual replacement for Jason Kelce, a four-time All-Pro entering his 12th season with the franchise. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Kelce is known for his ability to block all over the field and downfield, and said on the B/R Gridiron podcast Thursday night that he signed off on the pick.

“This is my favorite player in the draft — and I’m not just saying that because we picked him,” Kelce said. “The Eagles have been using me to evaluate some of the centers coming out and of all the guys that I’ve looked at for the past two-three years, out of all the guys I’d compare the most to myself, this guy is him.”

Jurgens told Eagles reporters he wants to model his game after Kelce, who spent time with Jurgens in Philly’s O-line room. They even talked ranching — Jurgens grew up on a cattle farm.

One of the quicker and more athletic offensive linemen in the NFL draft, Jurgens started his career at NU as a tight end before Husker coach Scott Frost decided to move Jurgens to center. While the switch came with hiccups — Jurgens was an inconsistent snapper in 2019 and 2020 — Jurgens consistently graded as one of NU's best linemen over the last two seasons.

“It took a little bit to harness everything but, at the end of the day, I absolutely loved the switch,” Jurgens said of the move to center. “Within a week of being with the O-line, I was like ‘why was I ever a tight end?’ I was tired of running downfield just to not get a ball thrown my way. I love hitting dudes so, getting to do that every play, that’s my stuff.”

A former high school quarterback, Taylor-Britt made the full-time switch to defensive back at Nebraska. The 5-foot-11, 196-pounder becomes the first NU defensive back drafted since Nathan Gerry was picked in the fifth round in 2017 and the first Husker corner selected since Stanley Jean-Baptiste went in the second round of the 2014 draft.

Taylor-Britt had a stellar senior year, finishing with 51 tackles, 11 pass breakups, one interception and a blocked kick. Then he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, cementing his status as one of the top corners in the draft.

Over the last two seasons, Taylor-Britt covered some of the top receivers in the 2022 NFL draft, including Ohio State's Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, both of whom were selected in the first round on Thursday, Purdue's David Bell and Penn State's Jahan Dotson. Now that he’s joined Cincinnati, he’ll have to square off daily against stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

“That was the first thing I thought about,” Taylor-Britt told Bengals reporters. “I can’t wait.”

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said Taylor-Britt has versatility — he played some safety in 2019 for NU — but will play outside cornerback.

“The more they can do, the better,” Anarumo said. “Some of the techniques that we’ll ask them to do will involve playing a deep zone, so that can only help him. You look at the guy’s measurables. He can really run, as Zac’s mentioned. Good size and he’s tough.”

Several more Huskers could get drafted Saturday in rounds 4-7, with outside linebacker JoJo Domann and tight end Austin Allen being the most likely selections.

If NU gets four, it’d be the most since 2016. Five would be the most since 2011.

A former Husker — receiver Wan’Dale Robinson went in the second round to the Giants. Robinson had 1,454 rushing and receiving yards at NU before transferring in winter 2020 to Kentucky, where Robinson had 104 catches for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Former UNK running back Rachaad White — who spent most of his career at Arizona State — went in the third round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Plus Iowa State running back Breece Hall — the stepson of former NU running back Jeff Smith — was selected with the 36th overall pick by the New York Jets.

