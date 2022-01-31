Dwight Bootle, Dicaprio's younger brother, commits to Husker football

LINCOLN — New Nebraska cornerback commit Dwight Bootle wants Husker fans to know: He’s faster than his older brother.

“I’ll tell you what: I can beat him in a race,” Dwight said of squaring off against reliably speedy Dicaprio Bootle, a four-year corner for the Huskers who completed his NU career in 2020. During Dicaprio’s time at Nebraska, Dwight, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback at Miami Killian High School, saw Memorial Stadium and Lincoln plenty of times.

He loved how the fan base supported the team “win, lose or draw.” He loved how Travis Fisher coached his older brother. He loved how Dicaprio was “super-duper positive” about his experience at Nebraska despite four straight losing seasons. That Dicaprio “became a man” at NU and a better player, who landed with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 season.

So even as Dwight racked up Power Five scholarship offers — Louisville, Syracuse, Kansas and Washington State among them — he viewed those opportunities as placeholders until his older brother’s alma mater came through with a scholarship tender.

On Thursday, the dream came true.