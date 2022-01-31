 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dwight Bootle, Dicaprio's younger brother, commits to Husker football
FOOTBALL

Dwight Bootle, Dicaprio's younger brother, commits to Husker football

LINCOLN — New Nebraska cornerback commit Dwight Bootle wants Husker fans to know: He’s faster than his older brother.

“I’ll tell you what: I can beat him in a race,” Dwight said of squaring off against reliably speedy Dicaprio Bootle, a four-year corner for the Huskers who completed his NU career in 2020. During Dicaprio’s time at Nebraska, Dwight, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback at Miami Killian High School, saw Memorial Stadium and Lincoln plenty of times.

He loved how the fan base supported the team “win, lose or draw.” He loved how Travis Fisher coached his older brother. He loved how Dicaprio was “super-duper positive” about his experience at Nebraska despite four straight losing seasons. That Dicaprio “became a man” at NU and a better player, who landed with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 season.

So even as Dwight racked up Power Five scholarship offers — Louisville, Syracuse, Kansas and Washington State among them — he viewed those opportunities as placeholders until his older brother’s alma mater came through with a scholarship tender.

On Thursday, the dream came true.

“Really, I was waiting on that Nebraska offer,” Dwight Bootle said. Fisher called him and extended it, and Bootle wasted little time accepting it. He committed Friday — in the midst of NU’s massive Junior Day event as Fisher and head coach Scott Frost hosted others on campus. Bootle heard back from Fisher over the weekend that he was “locked in” with the commit. Bootle planned on talking to Frost for a second time Monday night for more celebration.

Last season, he made 67 tackles, intercepted one pass and, much like his brother often did at NU, broke up a large number of passes — 22 in all. On tape, Dwight’s game is quite a bit like Dicaprio’s skill set — never far away from a receiver. And Dwight is willing, like Dicaprio was, to play corner or safety, even though he projects to corner.

“Wherever they want to put me, I’m ready to go,” he  said.

He’s ready, too, to help NU peer recruit its 2023 class. Bootle referenced “a lot of faces in South Florida” that he would like to have join him in Lincoln.

“I want to say this the right way — next year, our class should be one of the best to come up,” he said.

For now, the class stands at three commits — Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer, Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula and Bootle, who is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports, On3 and Rivals.