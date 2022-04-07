Dylan Raiola, Peach state stars and top-shelf DBs headline epic Nebraska recruiting weekend

Vince Guinta missed six calls during a 30-minute chat with reporters Monday.

Yeah, just a bit of a busy week for Nebraska’s new senior director of player personnel. The busiest week so far of Guinta’s second stint at NU. Spring game week. Lots of recruiting visitors – perhaps more than the Huskers might get for any regular season game – who want to see what Big Red football has to offer.

“I’ve got a lot of anxiety about this weekend,” Guinta said. “There’s a lot going on. And it’s excited anxiety.”

One reason: The variety of prospects headed to NU, where the spring game is early enough that coach Scott Frost and Co. will attract more interest than usual.

One official visitor – TCU transfer pass rusher Ochaun Mathis – will get a hard sell to join Nebraska next month. Others will be 2023 class commits or 2023/2024 regional targets who have seen the school several times, while more will be making their first tour of the program. One is the top 2025 in-state prospect – Omaha North lineman and state heavyweight champion wrestler Tyson Terry – and one, of course, is the top 2024 quarterback in the nation, who also happens to be the nephew of NU’s offensive line coach and the son of a Husker All-American.

Rest assured, 6-foot-3, 225-pound gunslinger Dylan Raiola will get plenty of attention. But so will 2023 QB commit William Watson. As will multiple big-ticket linebackers with dozens of offers.

The key, Guinta said, is balancing all the contexts recruits bring to the weekend.

“You just want to make sure that, as you build your schedule, you build it so that you’re staffed right to be able to take care of the needs of the people who maybe need to see a little bit more,” Guinta said. “And then you build your schedule so that the coaches can be there to accommodate the things that come up.”

A conversation with associate athletic director Matt Davison is likely to be every recruit’s to-do list. Davison, spearheading the vision for Nebraska’s football facility, has a sharp presentation that gets recruits’ attention, Guinta said. NU plans to open the building in summer 2023.

“When you show them what’s coming,” Guinta said, “it’s really eye-opening for them.”

A detailed look at the expected attendees, almost all of whom are paying their own way on unofficial visits:

Frontline help and headline news

Nebraska’s immediate need for pass rushers – plus the urgency for Frost to win - makes Mathis the weekend’s biggest priority, but Raiola, not yet a junior, is a close second.

The top overall prospect in the 2024 class according to On3 Sports, Raiola transferred from Burleson, Texas to football power Chandler (Arizona) High School for his final two years, a move that, coinciding with a visit to USC, seems to put the Trojans in a good recruiting spot. NU will have to win consistently in 2022 – and perhaps 2023 –to convince the son of Dominic Raiola to put down roots in Lincoln; Raiola’s rocket arm – usually at a three-quarters slot befitting of his baseball background – is rare among prospects his age, and he averaged 14.7 yards per completion for Burleson last season.

“Pop” presence

Watson – who goes by the nickname “Pop,” doesn’t need to be sold on his new school. He may be doing some selling to fellow 2023 prospects on hand. The book on Watson, from Springfield, Massachusetts, is that he’s an alpha dog - the best player in his city and state and confident because of it. Look for him to be around NU’s program multiple times before he officially arrives. Fellow 2023 commits Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge will be on hand, too.

The strong crop of 2023 visitors

Of this group, there may be no immediate commits although NU is currently a top offer for Eldridge (Iowa) lineman David Borchers. The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is being recruited by defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Mike Dawson.

“Shoot, if you cut 40 pounds off of me, I could be a scary linebacker,” said Borchers, a three-star prospect who is making his fourth visit. “There’s lots of things that can be done. I think it’s most likely to be an interior defensive lineman.”

St. Louis (Missouri) University tight end Zack Ortwerth is making his first trip to NU after visiting seven schools in the last three weekends, including Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue. The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder – who averaged nearly 20 yards per catch last season – got in January his first FBS offer from Nebraska.

“I like to focus on culture,” Ortwerth said. “Getting around the players and the coaches and it doesn’t click with me – even with the strength coach – then I don’t think I can spend four-five years there. And that comes with knowing: Is the chemistry going to be there? Because if the coach changes, the chemistry is going to change.”

NU will host a trio of prospects from Ellenwood (Georgia) Cedar Grove High School: Four-star corner Kayin Lee; three-star edge rusher and Louisville commit Adonijah Green; and currently unrated receiver Barry Jackson. Fayetteville Whitewater inside linebacker Raul Aguirre and Fairburn Langston Hughes defensive tackle Joshua Horton are two other 2023 prospects from Georgia, as well.

Other visitors include Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan, Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson, four-star Lake Charles (Louisiana) cornerback Curley Reed, four-star Lee’s Summit (Missouri) receiver Joshua Manning, four-star Perkasie (Pennsylvania) linebacker Phil Picciotti, four-star Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial pass rusher Trey Wilson, four-star North Kansas City (Missouri) defensive lineman Edric Hill, three-star Arlington (Texas) Martin running back Sergio Snider, three-star Merrillville (Indiana) safety Phillip Roche and three-star edge rusher Teitum Tuioti the son of former Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

One of the bigger names is four-star Lake Mary (Florida) cornerback Braeden Marshall, a 5-10, 180-pound corner who visited NU last season and has offers from Clemson, Penn State, Central Florida and NU, among others. Marshall is one of NU’s priority targets at defensive back.

“My ability to come down and tackle is a strength,” Marshall said. “Not too many corners come down and hit but I can do that. I can play off coverage, I can play man, I’m very diverse in coverage.”

A few high-priority out-of-state 2024 recruits: Raiola is the big name, but he’ll be joined by four-star Boilingbrook (Illinois) cornerback I’Marion Stewart, three-star Chicago Kenwood Academy edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot and three-star Bondurant (Iowa) running back Titus Cram.

Dozens of in-state players from a variety of classes

Mostly 2023 preferred walk-on targets, but 2024 and 2025 names to watch, as well, like Terry, ‘25 Burke linebacker Christian Jones, ’25 Lincoln Southeast running back Cash Buettenback and ’24 Scottsbluff running back Sebastien Boyle.

