Early edge: Northwestern expects new-look Nebraska to have 'schematic advantage'

Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday.

Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Big Red players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

Thus, the Wildcats expect the need to be nimble early in Ireland.

“It’s been a huge challenge for our defense,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve had to go back and watch guys at their previous institutions individually as players. We’ve obviously had to go back and study Coach Whipple and what he did not only at Pitt but also at UMass and different stops along the way. And take a look at some of their other new assistant coaches on offense to see if there’s anything schematically we need to be prepared for.

“It’s obviously a lot. We’ll know a ton after the first quarter, where they’re at. Then we’ll have to plan to adjust at halftime and see what they do in the third quarter moving forward. As opposed to talking about individual pieces, it’s been more macro-level stuff that we’ve had to really study.”

The task isn’t totally foreign to Northwestern. Its first opponent last season, Michigan State, had integrated upwards of 20 transfers in a game the Spartans won 38-21. The Wildcats had to prepare for a new Purdue offensive coordinator in 2018 and entirely new coaching staffs to begin 2017 (Nevada) and 2013 (California).

Continuity — at least for an early stretch Saturday — figures to be a disadvantage for Northwestern in another opener.

“We’ve just got to trust our coaching, listen to them, just trust what they’re telling us,” veteran linebacker Bryce Gallagher said. “They’ve got great players, they brought in great players. We know they’re going to be a great offense this year so we gotta show up on game day and execute and just do our job.”

Fitzgerald said the challenge in preparing for a new-look team like Nebraska is to be thorough without overanalyzing. Then adjust “with poise,” while trying to do the things that usually win games — executing well, winning the turnover battle and having the better special teams.

“You pop on LSU tape and you see (receiver) Trey Palmer and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, there he is; this dude’s a freak,’” Fitzgerald said. “You pop on the Texas tape and there’s (quarterback) Casey (Thompson) right away jumping out to you and (receiver) Marcus (Washington). It’s not hard to see those things when you pop on the tape. Then you talk about the success that Coach Whipple had the last few years at Pitt, it’s really impressive.

“How are they going to mesh that with coach (Scott) Frost’s offense and the things that he believes in and how they do things there at Nebraska? We’re going to have our hands full, especially the first quarter, at how they’re going to marry that together.”

Other Northwestern notes:

» The team will practice Tuesday morning and fly out in the evening before arriving in Dublin on Wednesday morning. While Nebraska will be on a plane heading home late Saturday night, the Wildcats will be hosting a family buffet for about 600 people. They will spend Sunday touring the area and return to Chicago on Monday to begin a bye week.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re really excited about this. ... I’ve seen a lot of pints of Guinness show up on my text feed already.”

» Fitzgerald declined to name a starting quarterback and hinted the decision may go right up to kickoff Saturday.