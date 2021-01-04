Eight former Huskers still have a chance to win the Super Bowl

Eight former Huskers from five different teams qualified for the NFL playoffs.
The list includes two former first-team All-Pros, a pair of rookie twin brothers and a 15-year vet. All but one are hoping to win their first Super Bowl.
Last year's Super Bowl was the first since 1992 to not include a former Husker on the roster of at least one of the two teams. The best chance to restart that streak comes from the AFC, with four of the seven teams having at least one Husker, compared to just one team in the NFC.
Here's a rundown of the ex-Nebraska players still alive in the posteason:
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David started all 16 games for the Bucs and played nearly every defensive snap. The nine-year pro finished the regular season with 117 total tackles, including 12 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered two and picked off a pass. This will be David's first playoff appearance as the Bucs haven't reached the postseason since 2007. David will be a free agent after this season if the Bucs don't sign him to a new deal.
Ndamukong Suh, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Suh once again started all 16 games, and he hasn't missed a start since 2011, his second year in the league. Suh enjoyed a productive year in his second season with the Bucs. He had 44 total tackles, including nine for loss. He also had six sacks, the most he's had in a season since 2015. Suh came close to winning a Super Bowl two years ago with the Rams. He's also set to enter free agency after this season.
Khalil Davis, DL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The sixth-round draft pick played sparingly in his rookie season. He appeared in two games (in Weeks 12 and 17) and recorded two total tackles.
Tampa Bay plays Saturday at 7:15 p.m. against Washington
Joshua Kalu, CB, Tennessee Titans: The former undrafted free agent is in his third season with Tennessee. He sees most of his action on special teams and recorded 16 total tackles and a forced fumble.
Will Compton, LB, Tennessee Titans: Compton bounced between the Titans' practice squad and active roster this season to appear in 12 games with one start. He also got most of his playing time on special teams. This was his eighth NFL season after going undrafted in 2013.
Tennessee plays Sunday at 12:05 p.m. against Baltimore
Sam Koch, P, Baltimore Ravens: Koch missed the first game of his 15-year NFL career this past weekend when he was held out due to COVID-19 protocols. That snapped a Ravens-record streak of 239 straight games, but he's expected to be back for the playoffs. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt on 51 attempts this season.
Baltimore plays Sunday at 12:05 p.m. against Tennessee
Carlos Davis, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers: Like his twin brother, Davis was mostly a reserve in his rookie season. He made his NFL debut in Week 9 and appeared in seven games, finishing six total tackles, including one for loss.
Pittsburgh plays Sunday at 7:15 p.m. against Cleveland
Andy Janovich, FB, Cleveland Browns: The Browns don't use a fullback too often. Janovich appeared in just 16% of the team's offensive snaps and recorded two receptions and two rushing attempts. But Janovich still made a significant mark on special teams for the Browns, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Cleveland plays Sunday at 7:15 p.m. against Pittsburgh