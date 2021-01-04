Eight former Huskers still have a chance to win the Super Bowl

Eight former Huskers from five different teams qualified for the NFL playoffs.

The list includes two former first-team All-Pros, a pair of rookie twin brothers and a 15-year vet. All but one are hoping to win their first Super Bowl.

Last year's Super Bowl was the first since 1992 to not include a former Husker on the roster of at least one of the two teams. The best chance to restart that streak comes from the AFC, with four of the seven teams having at least one Husker, compared to just one team in the NFC.

Here's a rundown of the ex-Nebraska players still alive in the posteason:

Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: David started all 16 games for the Bucs and played nearly every defensive snap. The nine-year pro finished the regular season with 117 total tackles, including 12 for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles, recovered two and picked off a pass. This will be David's first playoff appearance as the Bucs haven't reached the postseason since 2007. David will be a free agent after this season if the Bucs don't sign him to a new deal.