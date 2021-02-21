Eight-man football put Seth Malcom on the map. Now the Husker signee feels 'ahead of the curve'

The follow-up question was always the same for Seth Malcom.

Like sniffing out a run play, the inside linebacker prospect knew when to expect the familiar query. It usually came in 2019 as he visited college campuses and bumped into other recruits from around the country. They would exchange introductions — names, hometowns, positions, etc.

Malcom could always tell who was paying attention when he slipped in another factoid: He plays eight-man football.

“Some families had never heard of it,” said Malcom, a 2021 Nebraska signee, before he arrived on campus last month. “They’re like, ‘Eight-man? What even is that?’”

For the Fremont-Mills standout in the southwest Iowa town of Tabor (population: 1,257), it was a chance to put out as much game film as anyone in the country. On offense as a running back with 198 carries for 1,606 yards and 15 catches for 209 more with 23 total touchdowns. On defense with 92.5 tackles (17 for loss) across 10 games. He returned kicks and did some punting, too.

Iowa State was impressed enough to offer Malcom a scholarship as a sophomore. Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck told him he had never recruited an eight-man player before. Kansas State and Nebraska — Malcom’s finalists — pursued him as hard as anyone.