Eight prove it players for Nebraska this season

As Nebraska’s training camp opens, here are eight players — all of whom are at least a few years into their career — who have plenty to prove over the next month. The “prove it” list does not include true freshmen, but it can and does include transfers.

Coaches love his work ethic. Teammates like his enthusiasm. But the third-year sophomore has seven career catches. Can new receivers coach Mickey Joseph give a good polish to Brown’s weak spots? There’s some sense that Brown could be an electric receiver after the catch. He needs to get open, and also hold on to the ball.

A strong redshirt freshman season in 2019 – 11 tackles, one interception – turned into a missed season in 2020 due to injury. Quinton Newsome passed Clark, who is now battling with Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill for the corner spot opposite Newsome. Clark carries deep routes well, but his 6-foot-4, 200-pound frame has to be able to close fast on shorter routes and tackle well.

The starting tailback and kick returner jobs are his for the taking, and Grant, entering his fifth year of college football, has a second lease on his career after turning his game and life around at New Mexico Military Institute. Grant’s a faster, better-with-balance version of Dedrick Mills and could be a one of the biggest surprises of the Big Ten season. Can he seize the moment that eluded him at Florida State?

One of the top “off the bus” guys on the roster, Gunnerson battled injuries for two years in high school and his first year at NU. Last season, he had three tackles. In 2022, he and Jimari Butler – who deserves a little more slack given he’s a converted basketball player – will be in the two-deep. Nebraska recruited over them with TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, but he’s here for just one season. Gunnerson and Butler will get their shot this fall.

He’s due for a break – the kind of break that doesn’t cut short a season due to injuries, the kind of break that gives him a consistent quarterback. Martin already got a break in drawing Mickey Joseph as a receivers coach; Joseph has made it a mission to build up Martin’s confidence. If No. 89 stays healthy, and focused, he could have 50 catches in 2022.

The late arrival of Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew cracks open the door for Newsom, a fourth-year player, to capitalize on the many years of development from nutrition and strength-and-conditioning department. Nebraska needs 4-to-6 defensive tackles for an entire season. With a good camp, Newsom should be in that group.

If you started the last game of one season, and the new offensive coordinator went out and recruited two of his own guys for the following season, you might be a little motivated. Smothers may be quiet with the press, but he’s driven, and he did not transfer out of NU during the offseason.