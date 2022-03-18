Elkhorn South DL Maverick Noonan is keeping an open mind as his recruiting process continues

Maverick Noonan likes to say he’s not doing much this spring. And it’s true — sort of.

The coveted Class of 2023 prospect and Elkhorn South defensive lineman has been staying close to home lately. He has already made the rounds at camp circuits. He has already seen many of the schools he’s considering. Official visits are still at least a month away.

But even with football as his only sport, one of the state’s top uncommitted recruits in his class is hardly idle. Workouts continue as he looks to add muscle to his 6-foot-4, 227-pound frame. So do academics — he’s on track to graduate in December and enroll early at his future university.

Meanwhile, the get-to-know-you process goes on for the teenager with 10 offers who has three stars next to his name from recruiting services. There’s research and trip planning to do. Noonan gets five-plus texts every day from schools who have one job in mind for him at the next level.

“Just rushing the passer is all most people want me to do,” Noonan said.

Nebraska was first to offer in December 2020. Other major regional programs did the same in the following months — Arizona State, Michigan State, Kansas State, Missouri. Iowa, Kansas and Stanford have joined more recently.

Noonan includes among his circle of advisors men with defensive-line experience in the NFL. Steve Warren, the former Husker whose academy he trains at in Omaha. Harrison Phillips, the Millard West grad and current member of the Buffalo Bills who has occasionally been a workout partner.

He lives with another — father Danny Noonan. The elder Noonan can’t draw much from his own recruiting story, not as a Lincoln kid whose only offer to visit any school in the early 1980s was a short drive down Holdrege Street to Nebraska.

But he knows what development looks like, transforming himself into an All-American and first-round draft pick. He saw it firsthand as a strength trainer at Nebraska in the 1990s working with D-line icons from Grant Wistrom to Kyle Vanden Bosch to Chris Kelsay.

Danny Noonan says he sees similar qualities in Maverick, a weightlifting zealot who was in Class A backfields all season as a junior.

“I know every dad thinks their kid is the greatest,” Noonan said. “But Maverick is a thoroughbred. He was born to rush the passer. His skills now at 17 years old are as good as some of the pros. If you watch his film and break it down, his hand skills are unbelievable. I’d like to say I taught him that — I didn’t.”

Danny Noonan and his wife, Julie — a former all-state athlete in volleyball and basketball — saw flashes of athleticism in their son as a child, like when 4-year-old Maverick jumped on a bicycle and took off on his first try. His unusual football abilities were on display during Elkhorn South practices, when he wreaked havoc against future college linemen including current Huskers Teddy Prochazka and Sam Hoskinson and Missouri's Isaac Zatechka.

While his circle of supporters all grew into interior linemen, Maverick Noonan’s future is trending toward edge rushing — a defensive end in a 4-3 system or a stand-up outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme like Nebraska’s.

It’s been evident wherever Noonan has gone. Last May he drove 10-plus hours to Indianapolis for a recruiting camp that was cut short by 30-degree weather and sleet. In the handful of chances he got that day, he repeatedly burned an offensive lineman with dozens of offers and sent his stock soaring.

“I only got a few reps but I won all of them,” Noonan said. “It was pretty fun. I just love the game so I just worked hard at it.”

The payoff is coming, though the when and where are to be determined. Academics — as much as football fit — are a key consideration for Noonan, who wants to eventually get into physical therapy. He plans to see Stanford for the first time on an official visit and get back to contenders. Whether he commits this summer or after his senior season makes no difference to him.

Neither does his status as a Nebraska legacy, though the Huskers have impressed him on their own merits with the coaching staff and new under-construction North Stadium facility.

“I don’t really care that my dad went there, to be honest,” Noonan said. “I’m just doing my own thing.”

Danny Noonan doesn’t push Nebraska either even though he still knows people in the athletic department like strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis.

Should the younger Noonan commit, it would further underscore Nebraska’s success with in-state talent in the 2023 cycle. It already has pledges from offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Sam Sledge (Creighton Prep) as well as receiver Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce). NU is also squarely in the mix for four-star athlete Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East).

“I told Maverick I want him to be exposed to as many viewpoints as possible,” Danny Noonan said. “Then, he’s an honor-roll student — he’ll make up his mind and it’ll be the right decision for him.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.