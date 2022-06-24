Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Maverick Noonan didn’t make a phone call. He delivered the good news in person.

The Elkhorn South defensive end — and son of former Husker All-American Danny Noonan — will follow in his father’s footsteps while doing his own thing at the same time. Maverick on Friday committed to NU, telling coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and defensive line coach Mike Dawson his decision in their offices.

“They were all pretty happy,” Maverick said Friday evening after he’d announced his decision on Twitter. “They said I’m going to be a big part of their recruiting class.”

Six-foot-4, 235-pound edge rushers — with 11 Power Five conference offers — don’t pop up around Nebraska very often. It’s even rarer that their dad was 1986 Big Eight Player of the Year.

Danny is one of the best defensive linemen in school history. He played middle guard — right across from the center — at NU. Maverick, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, will come from the edge of the defensive line. He’ll play the spot currently inhabited by Caleb Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Ochaun Mathis. The goal: Sack the quarterback on passing downs.

The three-star prospect will do so at NU, which beat out Stanford — Noonan’s other finalist — and schools like Iowa, Michigan State and Arizona State. The Huskers were first to offer and got a key official visit from Noonan June 3. That night, inside Memorial Stadium, he chatted up Husker coach Scott Frost and others.

The Huskers weren’t a cinch to land Maverick, who told the World-Herald this spring he didn’t care that Danny played at NU.

“I’m just doing my own thing,” Maverick said then.

But Nebraska’s pursuit of Maverick made an impression.

“I love Coach Daws, Coach Frost, Coach Chinander. Just hanging with them, getting comfortable in their scheme and program, I felt like I could see myself there,” Noonan said. “Coach Daws and Coach Chinander, they’ve talked to me once a week for a year or so. I feel like I know those guys pretty well. They’re great people, great coaches.”

For Elkhorn South, he played both at defensive end and offensive tackle and impressed his dad along the way.

“I know every dad thinks their kid is the greatest,” Danny told the World-Herald this spring. “But Maverick is a thoroughbred. He was born to rush the passer. His skills now at 17 years old are as good as some of the pros. If you watch his film and break it down, his hand skills are unbelievable. I’d like to say I taught him that — I didn’t.”

Dad, Maverick said, also didn’t try to steer him toward Nebraska. But once Maverick made his decision, well, did he Danny celebrate?

“Yeah,” Maverick said. “He’s happy for me that I made the decision.”

Noonan becomes the tenth overall commit to NU’s 2023 class, Nebraska’s fifth commit in June and the fifth in-state prospect to pledge to the Huskers, who did well with in-state recruits during most of the Frost era but struggled in the 2022 cycle as major Metro-area prospects went to Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wyoming.

Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer, Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge and Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson committed to NU, as well. Fremont Bergan receiver Kade McIntyre committed to Oklahoma, while Gretna quarterback Zane Flores — who did not have a Nebraska scholarship offer — committed to Oklahoma State. Two more Husker offerees — Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman and Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi — have not yet announced their college plans.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.