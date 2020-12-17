End of season's greetings from frigid Rutgers, a true test for the Huskers' motivation

LINCOLN — Shoulder pads aren’t the weapons they used to be.
No longer do they jut out like two aircraft carriers on either side of a football player’s neck, threatening to bust through a cheap mesh jersey and slice an unwitting combatant. They’re smaller, lighter, more compact.
But even the new-age pads harden up in the cold. And when Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke darts through the frigid temps and darkness Friday night in New Jersey, he will arrive with the intent of inflicting the pain before he feels it.
“You let the cold get to you, man, you’re thinking about the wrong thing,” the senior safety said. “You see that a lot. It affects their play. You can’t let the cold affect your play. You’ve got to go out there and ball. You’ve got to be the one to hit first, or you’re going to feel every bit of it.”
Season’s greetings from Rutgers, where there should be a nice wall of snow lining the inside of SHI Stadium, contributing to temperatures at kickoff forecasted to be in the 20s.
Feel the chill! It's the start of Big Ten crossover week on Big Ten Network.
There won’t be any fans — not even family and friends. Although, with a mid-week snowstorm dumping a foot of snow on the region, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to know how many would have plowed through the conditions to sit in the Arctic Circle for four hours.
But 2-5 Nebraska will be there, attempting to salvage something out of a frustrating season that effectively started in late spring. Scott Frost balked two different times this week at the possibility of pursuing a bowl game, preferring to wait until after Friday’s contest to make a decision. That's a telling sign of the team's weariness.
“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel now," Frost said. "Usually that happens in week eight or nine of the season. We are close to the end now so the kids just need to have a final kick here. It's been a long year in a lot of ways for everybody, not just here. A lot of uncertainty. I'm sure that is the case everywhere.”
They’ve had no real break in terms of preparation, and they haven’t physically been with their families. On Senior Day, Huskers lined up on the sidelines peering up into the stands, rather than getting the on-field hugs and tears they normally would.
Frost doesn’t play this up. He acknowledges millions of Americans have sacrificed as much and more in the pandemic. But teams can hit walls. Freshmen can hit it hardest.
Nebraska will start three of those on the offensive line Friday — perhaps a program first — because the team’s best lineman, Brenden Jaimes, opted out Sunday. In his place: True freshman Turner Corcoran. NU will have freshman bookends at offensive tackle against a Rutgers defensive front that offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called “physical” and a “big challenge."
Lubick projected confidence about Corcoran, too.
“He’s talented, he’s big and strong and tough, which you need to be on the offensive line,” Lubick said. “He has good feet. And he cares. It’s important to him. That’s the biggest thing as a freshman. How fast can you learn it and play with confidence? And he’s done a great job with that.”
The other big storyline: Whether an old friend is on the field as a foe.
That’d be Noah Vedral, the former Husker quarterback who won the starting job at Rutgers and helped lead the team to two of its three wins this season. Vedral hurt his ankle in RU’s win over Maryland — a Terrapin was actually reprimanded for the dirty play — and spent the latter part of that game on crutches. He’s questionable for Friday night, and was not made available to the media this week to talk about facing his former team. Nebraska’s QBs didn’t talk this week either.
“It's competition so you want to knock his helmet off during the game, but after the game, it's all love,” Husker outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said. “We love him to death. I'm glad he's doing well, but it'll be fun.”
Football dudes are different. Armoring up for a cold game against a 3-5 team isn’t everybody’s idea of a good time. Spots next to the heaters will be at a premium.
If the wind kicks up, scoring may be at a premium, as both defenses have rounded into shape in recent weeks.
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano — in the first year of his second stint there — has turned a defense that had 10 takeaways in 12 games last season into one with 15 in just eight games this season. The once-historically bad offense is scoring more than twice what it did last year thanks to offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, who regularly dials up trick plays.
Nebraska is favored — in some places by a touchdown — but the challenge of the opponent, and motivation this late into the season, could be real for a young team still learning how to be confident and consistent.
“The guys have come to work every day and done what we’ve asked them to do,” Frost said Wednesday. “I don’t think we’re alone. The guys are a little tired. This has been a long year, a lot of guys got back in March/April, just not ever being able to go home, not being able to do a lot of things around town. I think guys are a little bit tired. But they’re excited to play, prepared really well. Our guys love the fact they’re getting to play football.”
In this case, love means a frigid Friday night in Piscataway.
