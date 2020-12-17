End of season's greetings from frigid Rutgers, a true test for the Huskers' motivation

Feel the chill! It's the start of Big Ten crossover week on Big Ten Network.

There won’t be any fans — not even family and friends. Although, with a mid-week snowstorm dumping a foot of snow on the region, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to know how many would have plowed through the conditions to sit in the Arctic Circle for four hours.

But 2-5 Nebraska will be there, attempting to salvage something out of a frustrating season that effectively started in late spring. Scott Frost balked two different times this week at the possibility of pursuing a bowl game, preferring to wait until after Friday’s contest to make a decision. That's a telling sign of the team's weariness.

“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel now," Frost said. "Usually that happens in week eight or nine of the season. We are close to the end now so the kids just need to have a final kick here. It's been a long year in a lot of ways for everybody, not just here. A lot of uncertainty. I'm sure that is the case everywhere.”

They’ve had no real break in terms of preparation, and they haven’t physically been with their families. On Senior Day, Huskers lined up on the sidelines peering up into the stands, rather than getting the on-field hugs and tears they normally would.