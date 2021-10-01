Eric Crouch's induction into Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame felt like coming home

LINCOLN — On Friday afternoon, toward the height of UNL’s homecoming week celebration, Eric Crouch gathered with eleven other all-time great athletes and coaches from the Nebraska’s storied history. One by one, they stood under the arch engraved “Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame” to be honored as members of the 2020 and 2021 Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame classes. They joined 49 current members of the most prestigious club in Husker athletics.
For Crouch, it felt like a return to home, like being transported back to a time of more freedom but also the uncertainty people forget about, with his status as a quarterback and his relationship with the game of football.
“There were times when I thought maybe football isn’t for me, maybe it’s time to move on in life,” Crouch said. “But I had a lot of support here with coaches who talked me out of doing that, and I’m thankful for that.”
Fortunately for Crouch and Nebraska, the Huskers saw his promise as a quarterback when many others wanted to move him to other positions. The product of that foresight was the last great era of Nebraska football. Directly following the three national championships of the ‘90s, Crouch led Nebraska to a 35-7 record as a starter culminating in a Heisman Trophy and a trip to the 2001 national championship.
The accolades spewed from Senior Associate Athletic Director Keith Zimmer’s mouth: Nebraska’s career total touchdowns leader, quarterback rushing yards leader, longest run from scrimmage. Crouch left with 32 records in total when he graduated. This year marks the 20th anniversary of his Heisman season at Nebraska, the last Heisman winner for the Huskers and their last trip to a national championship game.
“I have a lot of great memories at Nebraska. My senior season, beating Oklahoma was a pretty big highlight, that run against Missouri,” Crouch said. ”We put out a pretty good team, good effort, played in a national title game.”
Crouch visits often, but this trip was special, something he’s been excitedly thinking about for the last year since the 2020 induction was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s on the edge of feeling like his playing days were yesterday or forever ago.
“But when you always come back, you always feel like it’s yesterday.”
Crouch is still tuned into the program and roots for the current players and coaches. He credits quarterback Adrian Martinez for his toughness and believes players have become more resilient now than they’ve ever been.
“The experience I had at Nebraska was amazing,” Crouch said. “We expected to win every game ... I hope soon that these players and coaches can experience greatness again and success.”
Crouch cherished above all being honored along with athletes who have the professional, international, and Olympic accolades that he lacks.
“To be honest, I never thought I’d be standing here being recognized as that,” Crouch said. “There’s so many that have come through here that are more deserving than me. I’m just excited to be part of this.”
Among his awards, including national honors, he said this one was uniquely special as a Nebraska kid being recognized by the University of Nebraska.
Football still keeps the Huskers’ only Heisman quarterback busy within the state. He was in Lincoln immediately before the induction for a reunion of players from teams of every decade of Husker football. Right after, he had to hustle to Bellevue East to see son Carsen play one of his final high school games as an Elkhorn South senior. And he’ll be back in Lincoln tomorrow night, spending time with former teammates and friends when the Huskers host Northwestern for their homecoming game.
“It’s hard to leave because it’s like leaving family. So it’s fun to be back here.”
They call it Homecoming, the “tradition of welcoming back former students and celebrating an organization’s existence” for a reason.
The full list of inductees of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame inductees honored on Friday:
2021 CLASS
Therese Alshammar (Swimming)
Jordan Burroughs (Wrestling)
Bob Cerv (Baseball)
Kelsey Griffin (Women’s Basketball)
Larry Jacobson (Football)
Cathy Noth (Volleyball)
2020 CLASS
Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (Bowling)
Eric Crouch (Football)
Sam Francis (Football/Track & Field)
Maurtice Ivy (Women’s Basketball)
Jordan Larson (Volleyball)
Terry Pettit (Volleyball Head Coach)