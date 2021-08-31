Erik Chinander believes Husker defense played well, but 'this group has more'

“You can’t do things around the quarterback you used to be able to do,” Chinander said. “And the (referees’) emphasis this year is on taunting. We need to celebrate with our teammates. Spontaneous celebration is one of the greatest things about college football, but we need to celebrate with our teammates and not make it about ‘me.’”

Chinander said NU has to take its game against Fordham seriously. Although the Rams showed a proclivity to throw the ball a lot in their spring season, Chinander cautioned anyone against the probability that Fordham will throw the ball often against NU.

Other quick notes from Tuesday's interviews:

» Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick had a slightly different tone than Scott Frost, who said NU had to throw out half its game plan when Illinois came out in a different defensive formation than the Huskers expected.

Lubick said the Nebraska staff met often in the last month to discuss contingencies. He cited execution as the bigger concern for NU’s struggles, not a lack of plays in the book.