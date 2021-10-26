Erik Chinander coached through grief, with love and support from his Huskers

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska took the field against Minnesota, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gathered the Blackshirts around and spoke from a grieving heart.

Chinander's father, Gene, had died in a car crash less than 48 hours earlier.

Chinander told the players he loved them — and needed them. Leading them against the Gophers was the best way he knew to fight through the loss he’d suffered.

“Death happens,” Chinander said Tuesday. “Everybody deals with it differently. And at that point in time, I'm sure a lot of them didn't know what to say to me or didn't know how to react.

“I didn't want the spotlight on that. I wanted it to be on them, and I wanted them to know that even though I'm going through something, I got their back.”

Chinander learned how to love his players by watching Gene do the same on sidelines across Iowa. Gene spent 45 years coaching high school football, including a few coaching his son, who said he learned “everything” he knows from his dad.

Gene taught his son how to be tough, how to be a “real guy.” How to discipline players but also teach them to be good dads, husbands and brothers.