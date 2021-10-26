Erik Chinander coached through grief, with love and support from his Huskers

LINCOLN — Before Nebraska took the field against Minnesota, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gathered the Blackshirts around and spoke from a grieving heart.
Chinander's father, Gene, had died in a car crash less than 48 hours earlier.
Chinander told the players he loved them — and needed them. Leading them against the Gophers was the best way he knew to fight through the loss he’d suffered.
“Death happens,” Chinander said Tuesday. “Everybody deals with it differently. And at that point in time, I'm sure a lot of them didn't know what to say to me or didn't know how to react.
“I didn't want the spotlight on that. I wanted it to be on them, and I wanted them to know that even though I'm going through something, I got their back.”
Chinander learned how to love his players by watching Gene do the same on sidelines across Iowa. Gene spent 45 years coaching high school football, including a few coaching his son, who said he learned “everything” he knows from his dad.
Gene taught his son how to be tough, how to be a “real guy.” How to discipline players but also teach them to be good dads, husbands and brothers.
Chinander wasn’t alone. During his dad’s visitation last week, he heard stories from people explaining how Gene molded their future.
“It was amazing to see,” Chinander said. “Three generations coming through there, and it’s just amazing to hear some of the stories you never heard about how much he impacted their life.”
Chinander chose the same teaching ground: football. Ironically, Chinander said Gene didn’t teach him the game’s strategies. “When you’re young, I don’t think Xs and Os are important,” Chinander said. Gene thought white boards and film projectors served as tools to teach larger lessons.
But Chinander can’t spread his father’s wisdom if his players aren’t performing. So between questions about his dad, Chinander broke down Purdue.
Chinander said the Boilermakers’ quarterbacks create unique challenges. He called wide receiver David Bell, who caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown against Iowa last week, one of the best receivers in the country — Chinander still remembers the 80-yard touchdown Bell caught against the the Huskers’ Cover 3 defense last season. And he believes Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is one of the most creative play callers around.
That’s a tall challenge for any coordinator, much less a coach processing a family tragedy. But Chinander assured reporters Tuesday that he’s doing OK. The pain won’t ever heal, he said, but it will become easier to manage. He appreciates the concern, but his family is OK. His mother is being supported. And Gene would be happy to know his son is directing his focus toward the players.
“He would want me to do my job,” Chinander said. "He wants me to be here for the players and for this program, and that's what I'm going to do. So it's never out of the back of your mind, but you got to find a way to get it done.”