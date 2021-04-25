Erik Chinander has built the Husker defense around one thing — Love

LINCOLN — Uncertainty loomed for Nebraska’s defense on New Year’s Day.
Seven Blackshirts who started in 2020 had to decide between declaring for the NFL or returning to NU. Six had already played five seasons of college football, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt — one of the team’s top pro prospects — had played three.
The dominoes started falling in Nebraska’s favor on Jan. 2, when JoJo Domann — a key cog in the defense — announced his return. Taylor-Britt followed two days later. A week after that, Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke, Will Honas and Ben Stille jumped in the boat, too.
Nebraska ultimately retained six out of the seven. Players had various reasons, but the coach supporting that effort — who felt confident NU would successfully convince most of them to return — was defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, the right-hand man of coach Scott Frost.
NU may have one team culture, but at times it can seem like two with the defense. Once filled with discontent and exhaustion before Chinander arrived, it now sounds unified and motivated, ready to play with an edge. That defense handily beat NU’s offense in Wednesday’s scrimmage, too.
“He’s just that guy,” Taylor-Britt said of Chinander, or “Coach Chins” as he’s known. “The way he just carries himself. The way he speaks to you, it’s nothing but respect. You don’t have any choice but to respect him, and once you get that feel around him, I don’t want to say you ‘fall in love,’ but you fall in love with Coach Chins.”
Love.
It’s not a hard word for Chinander to use around reporters or with his players, in moments good and bad. It’s common for defensive coordinators to wear passion on their sleeves, but Chinander has done so without alienating large segments of the fan base or any of his players.
“A piece of college coaching that I love is developing kids into men,” Chinander said. “Obviously it’s not all bubble gum and lollipops out there. Sometimes I lose it a little bit and have to get after people. But I think those kids understand I love ‘em. I love ‘em dearly, I love ‘em like my own.
“When you love somebody, sometimes they’ve got to figure out what size shoes I’m wearing and sometimes they need a hug. Sometimes they need to hear the truth, but I think they understand how much I love them.”
Before Chinander’s arrival, the relationships were rockier, contributing to the Huskers’ decline and four straight losing seasons.
Bo Pelini built a deep loyalty with players — some argue it was toxic — and when he was fired in 2014, the Huskers began to see a revolving door of defensive coaches. Over the next three seasons, NU had two defensive coordinators, two defensive line coaches, two cornerback coaches and four safeties coaches. They even learned to tackle three different ways over three seasons — NU paid a company for its training system in 2016, only to have it junked in 2017.
The biggest change — from old-school coordinator Mark Banker to Bob Diaco in 2017 — did not produce results. Diaco’s defense allowed 36 points per game and 6.34 yards per play. As punishment for mistakes, Diaco led players through a series of up-downs after Monday practices. Then Diaco led the assistant coaches — dripping in sweat, eyes full of disbelief — through the same series of up-downs.
Chinander thus inherited a defense low on confidence and consistency. He knew it just months into the job.
“Running fast and playing fast are two different things,” Chinander said in 2018. “If you believe in yourself, if you have confidence, you can play fast. There are guys who run 4.4, they put those pads on and they run 5.0. And there’s guys from Wahoo, Nebraska, who run 4.7, but guess what — they run 4.7 95 plays in a row. And that’s the guys that I want.”
He’s been able to recruit and develop those types of players over time. Domann, Williams, Dismuke and Taylor-Britt all play with a level of confidence and aggression that augments their speed.
Even as Domann’s instincts have at times burned the Huskers, Chinander hasn’t hesitated to insert him on the following drive. Some of Chinander’s toughest criticism for Domann came after the loss to Purdue, when Domann took a mistake he’d made on the Boilermakers’ game-winning touchdown “harder than I should have.”
“For me to put everything on myself is not the way to do it, it’s selfish if I didn’t turn it around,” Domann said in 2019. “It was nice to hear that. I was so caught in the moment that I couldn’t take a step back and realize that play wasn’t the whole game. But it was tough. It frickin’ hurt. I have gotten better from it, and moving forward I know I won’t allow myself to be in that situation again.”
That particular moment was an example of Chinander’s tough love. But it has worked with his players.
“There’s nothing you can’t say to them — within reason — that they won’t respond,” Chinander said this month. “And once they understand you really do love them, they can come and talk to you about things other than football.
“When they come and talk to me about football, that’s OK. But when they talk to you about things other than football — problems at home, problems with a girl, problems with whatever they may be having — that’s when you know you’re really connecting with somebody.”
Here’s another way: When players could’ve left to make money in the pros, but chose to come back for one more ride as a Blackshirt.
Even if they practice with the second team so younger players can get reps with the top defense, the super seniors don’t care. They “love” the game, Chinander said.
There’s that word again.
“If you really love somebody, you should tell them,” Chinander said. “Those kids need to hear it. They all come from different backgrounds, and sometimes maybe nobody’s told them that before. Or not enough. That’s just not the way I’m built.”