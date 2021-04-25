Erik Chinander has built the Husker defense around one thing — Love

“For me to put everything on myself is not the way to do it, it’s selfish if I didn’t turn it around,” Domann said in 2019. “It was nice to hear that. I was so caught in the moment that I couldn’t take a step back and realize that play wasn’t the whole game. But it was tough. It frickin’ hurt. I have gotten better from it, and moving forward I know I won’t allow myself to be in that situation again.”

That particular moment was an example of Chinander’s tough love. But it has worked with his players.

“There’s nothing you can’t say to them — within reason — that they won’t respond,” Chinander said this month. “And once they understand you really do love them, they can come and talk to you about things other than football.

“When they come and talk to me about football, that’s OK. But when they talk to you about things other than football — problems at home, problems with a girl, problems with whatever they may be having — that’s when you know you’re really connecting with somebody.”

Here’s another way: When players could’ve left to make money in the pros, but chose to come back for one more ride as a Blackshirt.