Erik Chinander optimistic about Nebraska's defense ahead of opener at Illinois

Sporting a fresh haircut that’s as short as he’s ever had it, Erik Chinander smiled at the thought that all the work the defense has put in is about to go on full display.
But first the Nebraska defensive coordinator had to describe it one more time Thursday evening during an hour-long appearance on the Husker Sports Network. Position battles, depth and experience all have materialized as he would hope ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Illinois.
“We have to make this game about us and not about them,” Chinander said.
The radio discussion was almost entirely about the Huskers. Following what the coach called NU’s most competitive camp under the fourth-year staff, the number of game-ready players behind the starters is as high as it’s been in the same span.
The last question among the defensive starting 11 — who will man the cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt — wasn’t answered, though Chinander said the staff knows who that will be Saturday. He named Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark and Tyreke Johnson as the three candidates, with nobody a “clear-cut winner” considering how well everyone performed during August workouts.
More than one of that group, Chinander said, will appear on the edge this weekend.
“That spot has been very, very competitive over camp,” Chinander said. “… One guy pulls ahead, the other guys pick up the ground.”
As much of an unknown as Illinois might be for Nebraska, Chinander said JoJo Domann presents a different scouting challenge for opposing offenses in that he has the skills of both a safety and linebacker. So does the senior’s backup, freshman Isaac Gifford, who has the “same things we saw in JoJo” as an all-around, versatile defender.
“(Gifford) is a really good football player and he can play a lot of different spots,” Chinander said. “And he’s tough and he studies the game and he can play special teams for us. And if JoJo needs a blow, he’s going to get in there.
“… When he gets his chance, he’s going to be really, really good.”
Meanwhile, one offseason emphasis for the Blackshirts was tackling. Safety Marquel Dismuke was the most improved last year, Chinander said, while safety Deontai Williams graded as the best stopper within the secondary. Will Honas — likely out for the season with an injury — and Luke Reimer graded as the best among linebackers.
Every starting linebacker and defensive back will be on at least one special teams unit, Chinander said.
Other notes from Chinander’s radio chat:
» Chinander said last year’s run defense against Illinois appeared worse than it actually was considering the Illini busted a few “X” runs — short for “explosive” plays of 20 yards or more. Take away those, the coordinator said, and NU limited its foe to 2.4 yards per carry. Those chunk runs can’t reappear Saturday, he said.
» Asked how he’s grown as a defensive coordinator in the Big Ten, Chinander said the challenge of facing different styles of offenses every week has made the staff change some things “for the better.”
“I think the time in the Big Ten has been very beneficial for all of us just in game planning and making sure the structure of the defense is as sound as it can be,” Chinander said.
» Defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher has improved “dramatically” from the spring to the fall, Chinander said. The second-year freshman is in the conversation to make the 74-man travel roster.
» Will the Blackshirts ever adopt some sort of gimmick — like Miami’s turnover chain — after earning a takeaway? Chinander said nothing is ever off the table, but he’s not sure “if that’s me, if that’s us.” Such items make the play about an individual rather than the collective unit.
“To me, creating turnovers is what you’re supposed to do,” Chinander said. “Creating turnovers is about the brother to your left and right. Creating turnovers is about how you play as a team and being part of a team. I don’t want to make the most special thing in football — the spontaneous celebration — I don’t want to take away from that and make it about an individual.”
