Erik Chinander optimistic about Nebraska's defense ahead of opener at Illinois

As much of an unknown as Illinois might be for Nebraska, Chinander said JoJo Domann presents a different scouting challenge for opposing offenses in that he has the skills of both a safety and linebacker. So does the senior’s backup, freshman Isaac Gifford, who has the “same things we saw in JoJo” as an all-around, versatile defender.

“(Gifford) is a really good football player and he can play a lot of different spots,” Chinander said. “And he’s tough and he studies the game and he can play special teams for us. And if JoJo needs a blow, he’s going to get in there.

“… When he gets his chance, he’s going to be really, really good.”

Meanwhile, one offseason emphasis for the Blackshirts was tackling. Safety Marquel Dismuke was the most improved last year, Chinander said, while safety Deontai Williams graded as the best stopper within the secondary. Will Honas — likely out for the season with an injury — and Luke Reimer graded as the best among linebackers.

Every starting linebacker and defensive back will be on at least one special teams unit, Chinander said.

Other notes from Chinander’s radio chat: