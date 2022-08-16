Erik Chinander says Blackshirts are coming soon

LINCOLN — Erik Chinander needs to fit his annual Blackshirts ceremony around a flight.

The Nebraska defensive coordinator said Tuesday he’ll award the practice jerseys to the top defenders on the team either just before the Huskers depart for Ireland or just after the team arrives in Dublin.

“Some guys are solidified,” Chinander said of NU’s depth chart. Other positions, like nickel, remain competitive with Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright battling for the starting job.

“I’ve got to see who’s going to have the best practice,” Chinander said. “And it might be that all year. I feel like we’ve got three competent guys right now, and it might be whoever practices the best that week, gets to go out there first snap.”

Chinander views that situation as a luxury, because it forces players to practice well, or they don’t play. Only A games allowed. Nebraska has a similar situation at edge rusher, where Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor and Ochaun Mathis comprise a strong trio backed up by two redshirt freshmen, Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler, who have earned playing time.

“There are five guys, and any of them can walk out there, and nobody would blink an eye,” Chinander said of edge rushers. “... guys who understand that, hey, this isn’t play-around time anymore. Every rep counts, every rep’s being filmed, every rep’s being graded. Just having more of those guys in the building helps.”

At safety, Chinander praised the leadership of safety Myles Farmer, one of “four or five” players Nebraska feels comfortable rotating at the position. Because safeties help run the scheme and alignment of the defense, they don’t rotate in and out as much, but NU has bolstered that room, too, with the addition and position move of Northern Iowa transfer Omar Brown, who played corner at the FCS level.

“He’s a smart football player, and he just wants to be on the field,” Chinander said. “So he’s willing to do whatever, learn whatever we need to him learn.”

It creates an intriguing opportunity for Chinander to decide, in Ireland, which defenders suit up and which ones stand on the sideline and watch. NU will travel 110 players, but only 74, per Big Ten rules, can play.