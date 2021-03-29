Erik Chinander welcomes 'super seniors' back to Nebraska's defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander aims to continue improving and pushing the "super seniors" on the Huskers' defense.

Chinander expects the six seniors who chose to return for another season to take on more of a coaching role on defense.

“They're very versed in what we're trying to do, they understand the drills and what we want to get done,” Chinander said. “I'm asking those guys to take dual roles, of not only making themselves the best player they can be, sharpening their craft, but also helping us get everybody else where we need to go, just a few more sets of eyes and ears out there.”

Nebraska didn't have a normal offseason because of the pandemic, so Chinander didn’t have as much of an opportunity to work hands-on with the younger defensive players, whom he called the “foundation on what we've got to build for the future.”

“I love spring football being able to work with those guys and just watching those guys get better every day,” he said.