Erik Chinander welcomes 'super seniors' back to Nebraska's defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander aims to continue improving and pushing the "super seniors" on the Huskers' defense.
Chinander expects the six seniors who chose to return for another season to take on more of a coaching role on defense.
“They're very versed in what we're trying to do, they understand the drills and what we want to get done,” Chinander said. “I'm asking those guys to take dual roles, of not only making themselves the best player they can be, sharpening their craft, but also helping us get everybody else where we need to go, just a few more sets of eyes and ears out there.”
Nebraska didn't have a normal offseason because of the pandemic, so Chinander didn’t have as much of an opportunity to work hands-on with the younger defensive players, whom he called the “foundation on what we've got to build for the future.”
“I love spring football being able to work with those guys and just watching those guys get better every day,” he said.
To help lighten the load on outside linebacker JoJo Domann, Chinander plans to work with redshirt freshmen safeties Javin Wright and Isaac Gifford and get them ready to play more snaps this season. Domann, one of those super seniors, played a substantial amount of snaps in 2020, but Chinander knows he won’t be able to maintain that during a full 12-game season.
Domann said he's going to help reduce the learning curve for those younger players, and Chinander trusts the returning veterans to do that.
Next in line at corner
Chinander said this spring they'll find and develop players to take reps at corner and replace Dicaprio Bootle, who now has his sights on the NFL.
“Dicaprio is gone now, so somebody's got to take that other corner job," Chinander said, "and we need some guys to rotate in and some guys to be able to play in nickel and dime packages. ...
Depth will also be important with the return to a 12-game season.
“To be a really good football team," Chinander said, "you have to have — especially at that corner position — you need to be able to roll in three or four guys every game and make sure everybody's fresh."
Nebraska needs to find corners it can rely on other than junior Cam Taylor-Britt. Chinander expects to see competition from Nadab Joseph, Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark and Tamon Lynum.
“The only way we're gonna find out is to let those guys have opportunities with the ones and the twos and to play against the really, really good competition on the other side of the football,” Chinander said. “And so hopefully, by spring football, it'll shake itself out.”