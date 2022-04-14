ESPN's Football Power Index tabs Huskers at Big Ten West favorite

LINCOLN - A leading college football prediction metric gives Nebraska the best chance among its divisional peers of winning the Big Ten West.

ESPN’s early Football Power Index ratings for the 2022 season tabs the Huskers as the 35th overall strongest team, well behind Wisconsin at No. 21. But the Huskers are given by ESPN a 29.2% chance of winning the Big Ten West and a 3.5% chance of winning the league overall. The Badgers, according to the metric, have a 28.9% chance of winning the West and a 4.7% chance of winning the conference.

Why does Nebraska get the nod as divisional favorite? It probably doesn't hurt that projected starting quarterback Casey Thompson has 30 touchdown passes in 19 games, compared to Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz's 19 touchdowns in 22 games.

More likely, it's the teams’ respective league schedules. Wisconsin has to travel to Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa and Nebraska in 2022. NU’s two toughest road games are at Michigan and Purdue. Nebraska also plays the two Big Ten East teams projected to have the worst records in Indiana and Rutgers.

The Huskers’ preseason ranking is the third-highest since 2017. They were picked 22nd in the 2020 COVID year and finished 44th in the metrics. In 2021, Nebraska was tabbed 46th and, despite a 3-9 record, finished 29th thanks to close losses against an unusually tough schedule.

Nebraska is projected to 7.7 wins – two more than last season. That’s higher than Iowa (6.9), Minnesota (7.5) and Purdue (7.0) but lower than Wisconsin (8.1).

Ohio State, projected second in the rankings, is the runaway favorite to win the Big Ten. ESPN FPI gives the Buckeyes a 73.6% chance of winning the league and a 82.3% chance of making the College Football Playoff. No team – not even No.1 Georgia – has better odds.

While NU had the hardest overall schedule in the Big Ten last season, Indiana, with the No. 10 schedule, draws that honor in 2022, with Rutgers at No. 11. Iowa, with the No. 16 schedule, has the hardest slate in Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes draw Michigan and Ohio State from the Big Ten East. Nebraska has the No. 50 schedule this season, just ahead of Illinois (51st) and Minnesota (53rd).

The full ESPN FPI predictions for the West and East, with regular season record projections. The projections exceed 12 to account for win probabilities in each game.

WEST

Wisconsin (21) 8.2-4.1

Nebraska (35) 7.7-4.6

Iowa (38) 6.9-5.3

Minnesota (40) 7.5-4.6

Purdue (44) 7.0-5.2

Illinois (73) 4.5-7.5

Northwestern (82) 4.3-7.7

EAST

Ohio State (2) 11.8-1.0

Michigan (7) 9.5-2.6

Penn State (12) 8.3-3.8

Michigan State (16) 8.0-4.1

Maryland (43) 6.3-5.7

Indiana (66) 4.3-7.7

Rutgers (83) 4.0-8.0

OTHER HUSKER OPPONENTS AND REGIONAL TEAMS OF INTEREST

Oklahoma (8) 9.1-3.4

Georgia Southern (105) 5.2-6.8

Notre Dame (5) 9.1-2.9

Texas (6) 9.4-3.2

Iowa State (27) 7.5-4.7

Kansas State (39) 6.4-5.7

Missouri (55) 5.6-6.4

Colorado (86) 3.2-8.8

Wyoming (94) 5.7-6.3

Kansas (97) 2.8-9.2

PREVIOUS FPI PREDICTIONS AND RESULTS

2017: 58th/5.5-6.5 >>70th/4-8

2018: 50th/5.5-6.5 >> 57th/4-8

2019: 33rd/NA >> 47th/5-7

2020: 22nd/NA >> 44th/3-5

2021: 46th/5.7-6.4 >> 29th/3-9

