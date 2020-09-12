Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves

Welcome to Husker Game Day.
No, we don’t have live Nebraska football right now. That’s not going to stop us from reveling in Husker football on a fall Saturday, because 50 years ago this very minute, the Big Red was poised to become truly big.
It was our first national championship season, sprinkling plain old Nebraska with a dusting of glory previously saved for the likes of Notre Dame, Southern Cal, for arrogant Texas, hated Alabama and tormentor Oklahoma.
The football team that fall would become elite. But it was more. 1970 changed the way Nebraskans looked at their state. And themselves.
We at The World-Herald hope to bring some joy to this plagued autumn by reliving that magical season, when our Huskers rose from No. 9 at the outset to No. 1 after a stunning New Year’s Day.
It actually was the season’s only blemish — a tie — that was the first big sign that great things were ahead.
On Sept. 18, 1970, I sat on the north steps of Morrill Hall, waiting to board the school bus to return to Beatrice after a seventh-grade field trip. Memorial Stadium was right there. I’d seen the inside only in black and white on the few televised games of the era and in my vivid imagination through Lyell Bremser’s play-by-play on KFAB.
In these years before the glory years, the pull of Nebraska football was nonetheless so strong that just looking at the east entrance made me feel, at 12 years old, like I was on hallowed ground.
The Huskers were 1-0, having beaten Wake Forest on Sept. 12. What I remember of that game is Johnny Rodgers scoring his first Husker touchdown on a long pass from Jerry Tagge. “You knew it was going to happen,” I remember Bremser braying, for the first time using “Johnny ‘The Jet’ Rodgers.”
The night after our field trip, Nebraska would play No. 3 Southern Cal in the Los Angeles Coliseum. USC had gone 29-2-2 in the previous three seasons, won a national championship and celebrated a Heisman Trophy winner. The Trojans were heavily favored and had clubbed the Huskers in Lincoln the year before.
I was sitting next to Jim Cotter, a social studies teacher. “Do you think they could win tomorrow?”
“It would change everything,” he said, notably not committing to a prediction.
It felt improbable.
Being in the Top 10 was a big deal then, but Bob Devaney’s teams, vastly improved from the previous couple of decades, had fallen short twice in bowl games to Bear Bryant’s Crimson Tide. We weren’t quite big time.
So overcoming the odds and tying the mighty Trojans so near to Hollywood made all things seem possible as the Huskers marched through the rest of the season, climbing to No. 3 by New Year’s Day. This week, World-Herald sportswriters began telling that story afresh, and we’ll learn new insights from the men who lived it.
We Nebraskans learn to be defensive about the derision that other states send our way. While we know that this is the good life, outsiders are right that we identify so deeply with the Huskers because they are a source of tribal pride that makes us part of something bigger than what ordinarily happens in our day-to-day lives.
Finally, when Tagge reached over the goal line for the winning touchdown in the Orange Bowl, we all held our heads a bit higher and gained a bounce in our step that would last a generation.
Nebraska — homely, overlooked Nebraska — even talked a little trash. Notre Dame had beaten No. 1 Texas in the Cotton Bowl that New Year’s Day, and the legendary Irish coach Ara Parseghian was lobbying for national championship votes despite his team’s loss to USC.
A couple of different versions of Devaney’s postgame retort float around on the internet, but what I heard and believe is this: “Hell, not even the pope could vote for Notre Dame.”
He was right, and President Richard Nixon, pre-Watergate, would come to Lincoln in January to present a championship plaque. The president came to us, got it?
Swagger. We had swagger and we were on the map.