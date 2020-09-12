Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to Husker Game Day.

No, we don’t have live Nebraska football right now. That’s not going to stop us from reveling in Husker football on a fall Saturday, because 50 years ago this very minute, the Big Red was poised to become truly big.

It was our first national championship season, sprinkling plain old Nebraska with a dusting of glory previously saved for the likes of Notre Dame, Southern Cal, for arrogant Texas, hated Alabama and tormentor Oklahoma.

The football team that fall would become elite. But it was more. 1970 changed the way Nebraskans looked at their state. And themselves.

We at The World-Herald hope to bring some joy to this plagued autumn by reliving that magical season, when our Huskers rose from No. 9 at the outset to No. 1 after a stunning New Year’s Day.

It actually was the season’s only blemish — a tie — that was the first big sign that great things were ahead.

On Sept. 18, 1970, I sat on the north steps of Morrill Hall, waiting to board the school bus to return to Beatrice after a seventh-grade field trip. Memorial Stadium was right there. I’d seen the inside only in black and white on the few televised games of the era and in my vivid imagination through Lyell Bremser’s play-by-play on KFAB.