Eteva Mauga-Clements has been 'extremely impressive' during camp, but it didn't happen overnight

Bill Busch refers to Eteva Mauga-Clements as a ‘gem’ of a human. Barrett Ruud lauded his football IQ. His teammates say he keeps it loose in the locker room. And he’s known amongst the linebackers as Pick City Va.

“The biggest thing with Va is he’s just such a great person and he brings so much energy,” Busch said. “When you get to coach someone who has energy and pays attention to detail like he does, that makes him so much fun to coach.

“He plays so hard, he practices hard and he understands what we’re doing and the why to everything we’re doing. And I know from talking to the defensive coaches everyone is so impressed with his improvement and how everything has clicked for him.”

But behind that energy and fun-loving personality, there’s a hungry senior linebacker. And one who is heading into this year with something to prove.

With a week left before the Huskers open the 2022 season in Ireland, Mauga-Clements has emerged as an intriguing third option behind Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich. And he’s emerged as more of a leader too, both at the linebackers position and on special teams.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Mauga-Clements has impressed throughout fall camp. Especially with the speed, blitzing ability and versatility he brings to the table. But he’s also impressed with his maturity and growth — as evident by his discipline, gap control and smarter blitz usage.

“Va has had an extremely impressive camp so far,” Ruud said. “This is year three in the program for him and I think he’s probably made the biggest jump of anybody as far as just individual combination of skill and understanding of the defense.”

But Mauga-Clements hasn’t put himself in that position overnight. It’s certainly been a winding road for him at Nebraska. From the first time he saw snow to learning a new defense, it’s been an adjustment on and off the field. But at the same time, that winding road has been par for the course throughout his football career.

He grew up in American Samoa loving soccer and loved watching the NFL. Especially Troy Polamalu — who is also of American Samoan descent.

However, football wasn’t big on the island. Mauga-Clements said there weren’t any youth football leagues until around 2012 and the highest level of competition was high school. Then it took off.

“It was like a new candy on the street and everyone wanted to try it,” Mauga-Clements said. “So all of us kids wanted to play football.”

Ten years later, Mauga-Clements is still eating that same candy.

He excelled as a cornerback at College Park High School (California) and went on to play two years at Diablo Valley Community College. He racked up 82 tackles, 29 TFL’s and 8.5 sacks in 18 games and was the Bay 6 Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Then came the jump to Division I. Mauga-Clements initially thought he was going to San Diego State, where he took an official visit and had an offer from. But a call from Ruud changed his plans.

“When Ruud called me, I was shocked,” Mauga-Clements said. “I really didn’t know what Nebraska was. I had an image of what Nebraska is, but I did my research after that first talk.

“I was trying to keep it cool with coach Ruud — and when he offered me I went to tell my pops about it and he said ‘Nebraska? You know Nebraska used to run things back then?’ And I was like what? What are you talking about? I was like, wow.”

Mauga-Clements joined NU’s 2020 class as a late addition shortly thereafter. But the most surprising part of it all might be the position Mauga-Clements has excelled at in recent years. The same position Husker fans could see him taking snaps at this fall.

“I never imagined myself playing linebacker. I thought I was going to either be a cornerback or a safety, because I always modeled myself after Troy Polamalu,” Mauga-Clements said. “He was a huge role model for me. I saw how he played and back home everyone knew who Troy was and the amazing plays he made.

“But when I went to juco, I think I realized my athletic ability wasn’t there. I was uncoordinated, so my coach got me right. It took two years, and I learned a lot as a DB. But we needed a linebacker. He asked me if I’d do and I said I’d do anything for this team.”

And that do anything for the team mindset is the same one he’s carried at NU the past two seasons. Mauga-Clements has become a special teams standout and played in every game there in 2021. Now he’s hoping to do the same at linebacker.

“I knew that if I wanted to get on that field, I’ve got to do special teams first, and then grind my way up,” he said. “Coach Busch has really integrated me on a lot of those special teams — I’m starting on three of them — and he sees a lot of potential in me. And I want to live up to that. So I grind every time I get here and I don’t want to let him down.

“Because I’ve been here two years and I’ve been alright. But this year I want to set the bar high for myself.”

And for Busch, who knows him best out of anyone on Nebraska's staff, he does see that potential. Busch initially recruited Mauga-Clements at LSU out of Diablo Valley. However, LSU didn’t have an opening for him at the time.

Now that the two are reunited in Lincoln, it’s come full circle. And that same gem of a human has emerged into a hidden gem of a player.

“There’s a difference between a fun player and a fun phony. He’s fun, but when practice is going on or it’s Saturday and they’re keeping score, he’s all business,” Busch said. “And all of a sudden when we click out of fun time and we’re right into business time, he kills it.