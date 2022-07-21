Even with unsettled depth chart, Donovan Raiola likes culture of Nebraska's offensive line

LINCOLN — Well, they’ve bought in.
So said Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola Thursday night of the players he inherited and added for his first year at NU. On the Huskers Radio Network, Raiola repeatedly emphasized that Nebraska linemen have embraced “the technique” he brought to the program from stops at the NFL’s Bears and Notre Dame.
“We’ve got a great room of great guys who have all bought in to a little different style, and I’m lucky for that,” Raiola said on “Sports Nightly.”
Raiola also has an unsettled depth chart. Starting tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran missed spring camp with injuries and have yet to practice under Raiola’s tutelage. Raiola said he hopes Prochazka, recovering from knee surgery, ramps back up to full speed. Corcoran told The World-Herald this summer he was “100% healthy” for training camp.
Corcoran’s personality, Raiola said, stands out among teammates.
“I love his attitude, his energy he brings to the room every day,” Raiola said. “He’s really taken on that vocal role with the guys, and he’s earned that. He’s a good football player, and he’ll keep improving.”
Nebraska has a second-round NFL draft pick to replace at center, too.
There, senior Trent Hixson did an “awesome job” in the spring, Raiola said, of settling into the role vacated by Cam Jurgens.
“I didn’t realize he was a walk-on,” Raiola said of Hixson, who joined the team almost six years ago as a walk-on. “He’s really done a great job taking ownership of that role and being more of a voice in the that room.”
Ethan Piper and Ian Boerkircher took snaps at backup center. Piper and Hixson can play guard, too. At left tackle, Brant Banks, Kevin Williams and Boerkircher took reps in Prochazka’s absence. On the opposite side, right tackle Bryce Benhart, Raiola said, “got better every day” in spring camp.
“He’s worked really hard to get better with his run blocking and his pass blocking,” Raiola said. “…We’ll just keep emphasizing things he needs to work on, but the sky’s the limit for him.”
At right guard, sixth-year senior Broc Bando and redshirt freshman Henry Lutovsky appear to sit 1 and 2 on the depth chart. Bando, Raiola said, “really figured out the technique as we kept working it.” Lutovsky is continuing to work on “understanding the game when things speed up.”
“Once he figures everything out, that guy is going to be something special,” Raiola said.
Quick notes from Raiola's radio chat
» Michael Lynn suffered an injury in spring camp, while Alex Conn is an “explosive, talented dude” who needs to understands what to do every play.
» NU signed only one freshman lineman, Justin Evans-Jenkins, who will begin his career at center.
“I like his demeanor,” Raiola said. “He’s very serious. He really cares about football and playing the position. He looks like a strong well-put-together kid.”
» Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony, Raiola said, is a good role model for younger teammates. Anthony played right tackle in the spring game.
“This wasn’t too big for him,” Raiola said. “He came in and integrated himself into the unit.”
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
Nebraska needs Eteva Mauga-Clements’ seasoned-leadership on special teams. But it could probably use him on the Husker defense, too. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
This season will be Noa Pola-Gates’ fourth at Nebraska, which means it’s time to produce. The Huskers added two juco safeties this offseason, but Pola-Gates has experience in NU’s defense. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 48 Brant Banks
Odds are decent that the Huskers will need a pinch-hitter along the offensive line at some point. Banks’ positional versatility makes him a prime candidate to fill that need. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
Nebraska addressed its defensive line needs in the transfer portal, but it’s still crucial for incumbents like Mosai Newsom to flash. Read more
here.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
Nebraska's running back room has changed significantly since Gabe Ervin won the starting job and then suffered a season-ending injury. Can he make up for lost time fast enough to maintain a significant role this season? Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
Nate Boerkircher shined during the spring while half of Nebraska’s tight ends missed time with injury. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 44 Logan Smothers
The storyline to watch this season with Logan Smothers is whether he can win the backup quarterback job. Long term, it’s how much he can develop as a passer under Mark Whipple. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 43 Marcus Washington
There’s a lot of evidence suggesting Nebraska has significant plans for Marcus Washington. But there are a few uncertainties. Read more
here.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 42 Jimari Butler
Nebraska has been patient with Jimari Butler. But three years in, it’s time to see what he can do. Read more
here.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
Janiran Bonner only arrived on campus this summer, but he has the build and athleticism to earn snaps this year. Read more
here.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
DeShon Singleton should play this season. He’s big enough, fast enough and said this spring that he felt comfortable with his knowledge of Nebraska’s defensive scheme. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
Blaise Gunnerson likely begins this season as a backup pass rusher, but he could earn more opportunities depending on the formations Nebraska deploys. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 38 Ethan Piper
Center or right tackle? Ethan Piper faces stiff competition no matter what position he wants this fall. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
Thomas Fidone could be Nebraska’s top receiving tight end this season ... if he’s healthy. He’ll be a dangerous weapon if the Huskers are allowed to use him. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
Timmy Bleekrode made 84% of his kicks at Furman which would be a welcome improvement for the Huskers. But he’ll kick with bigger stakes in front of louder crowds at Nebraska. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
Mickey Joseph’s coaching record speaks for itself. What can he do with Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda? Read more
here.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
No. 34 Alante Brown
Nebraska has long liked Alante Brown's versatility and has used him primarily on special teams in Lincoln. Maybe more field time at receiver is his next step. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
Inside linebacker or nickel? Chris Kolarevic will be a rotational regular on Nebraska's defense. The question is where. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
Physical ability isn’t in doubt for Nash Hutmacher, already one of the team’s best weightlifters and a former nationally ranked prep wrestler. If the football technique follows, so will production for a high-ceiling prospect. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
This season, Jaquez Yant will have to earn his chances at a crowded position — running back. His edge? His size. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
After four seasons and a national championship with Alabama, Stephon Wynn will have one year with the Huskers to show what he can do in a bigger role. Read more
here.
ROGELIO V. SOLIS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
No. 29 Kevin Williams
Depth and versatility. Kevin Williams provides both to an offensive line that may need all of it in the months to come. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 28 Brian Buschini
Brian Buschini will be a major upgrade for the Huskers if he can put Nebraska even in the same neighborhood as many of the Big Ten’s elite punters. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 27 Braxton Clark
Braxton Clark has long bided his time as a reserve across most of his 28 career games and will push for extended action in his fifth college season. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 26 Broc Bando
Broc Bando has played the long game at Nebraska, appearing in 29 career contests as reserve. His reward is a likely starting job at right guard. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 25 Rahmir Johnson
Rahmir Johnson may possess the best straight-line speed of any Nebraska rusher and is the most versatile as a pass catcher. Read more
here.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 24 Isaac Gifford
It has been a steady rise for Isaac Gifford, who owned a role on special teams the past two years while making 11 tackles. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 23 Chubba Purdy
Is Chubba Purdy Nebraska's No. 2 quarterback? An impressive spring game reminded that the Huskers have quality depth at the position this season. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 22 Marques Buford
Chances are good Marques Buford will be a downfield fixture for multiple seasons to come. As future stock goes, his is among Nebraska's brightest. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 21Trent Hixson
Trent Hixson is the Huskers' odds-on favorite at center, tasked with replacing a longtime starter and NFL draft pick. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 20 Bryce Benhart
Bryce Benhart has had his struggles in 2021, but he has the requisite size and experience to start once again at right tackle. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!