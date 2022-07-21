Even with unsettled depth chart, Donovan Raiola likes culture of Nebraska's offensive line

LINCOLN — Well, they’ve bought in.

So said Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola Thursday night of the players he inherited and added for his first year at NU. On the Huskers Radio Network, Raiola repeatedly emphasized that Nebraska linemen have embraced “the technique” he brought to the program from stops at the NFL’s Bears and Notre Dame.

“We’ve got a great room of great guys who have all bought in to a little different style, and I’m lucky for that,” Raiola said on “Sports Nightly.”

Raiola also has an unsettled depth chart. Starting tackles Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran missed spring camp with injuries and have yet to practice under Raiola’s tutelage. Raiola said he hopes Prochazka, recovering from knee surgery, ramps back up to full speed. Corcoran told The World-Herald this summer he was “100% healthy” for training camp.

Corcoran’s personality, Raiola said, stands out among teammates.

“I love his attitude, his energy he brings to the room every day,” Raiola said. “He’s really taken on that vocal role with the guys, and he’s earned that. He’s a good football player, and he’ll keep improving.”

Nebraska has a second-round NFL draft pick to replace at center, too.

There, senior Trent Hixson did an “awesome job” in the spring, Raiola said, of settling into the role vacated by Cam Jurgens.

“I didn’t realize he was a walk-on,” Raiola said of Hixson, who joined the team almost six years ago as a walk-on. “He’s really done a great job taking ownership of that role and being more of a voice in the that room.”

Ethan Piper and Ian Boerkircher took snaps at backup center. Piper and Hixson can play guard, too. At left tackle, Brant Banks, Kevin Williams and Boerkircher took reps in Prochazka’s absence. On the opposite side, right tackle Bryce Benhart, Raiola said, “got better every day” in spring camp.

“He’s worked really hard to get better with his run blocking and his pass blocking,” Raiola said. “…We’ll just keep emphasizing things he needs to work on, but the sky’s the limit for him.”

At right guard, sixth-year senior Broc Bando and redshirt freshman Henry Lutovsky appear to sit 1 and 2 on the depth chart. Bando, Raiola said, “really figured out the technique as we kept working it.” Lutovsky is continuing to work on “understanding the game when things speed up.”

“Once he figures everything out, that guy is going to be something special,” Raiola said.

Quick notes from Raiola's radio chat

» Michael Lynn suffered an injury in spring camp, while Alex Conn is an “explosive, talented dude” who needs to understands what to do every play.

» NU signed only one freshman lineman, Justin Evans-Jenkins, who will begin his career at center.

“I like his demeanor,” Raiola said. “He’s very serious. He really cares about football and playing the position. He looks like a strong well-put-together kid.”

» Oklahoma State transfer Hunter Anthony, Raiola said, is a good role model for younger teammates. Anthony played right tackle in the spring game.