Everybody on Nebraska's special teams will be 'held accountable for their mistakes'

“Everybody’s got to be held accountable for their mistakes, not just the catastrophic one that my 13-year-old who doesn’t even play football knew was a bad punt,” Dawson said.

Returner Brody Belt said Monday’s special teams meeting was “well needed” and honest. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who works with returners, said every aspect of the unit has let down the Huskers at some point. It can’t continue.

“We’re working hard, obviously, and me as a coach and Coach Dawson will tell you that we’re not going to allow it,” Beckton said. “We’re going to coach the heck out of it, and we’re going to find the right guys to get it done. We’re cycling guys around now at all positions across the team. ”​

'Catch the ball'

Samori Touré watched one punt fly over his head in East Lansing. He watched another bounce in front of him.

Both contributed to the “200 or 300 yards” Frost cited as lost after Saturday’s game.

Beckton said Touré's mistakes were connected. The deep punt “spooked” Touré, whom Beckton called a “work in progress.” Nebraska sent Touré deeper to return the second punt, but Beckton said he felt “uncomfortable” running forward to catch the ball.