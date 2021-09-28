Everybody on Nebraska's special teams will be 'held accountable for their mistakes'

LINCOLN — Mike Dawson spoke with the media for more than 15 minutes Tuesday while covering the gamut of special teams mistakes.
As the camera lights turned off, Nebraska’s outside linebackers coach and point man for special teams let out a sigh and began to walk away.
“Gotta answer the questions,” Dawson told a reporter. “People want to know about the punt.”
That play came late in Saturday’s overtime loss at Michigan State. Punter Daniel Cerni sent a kick to the left side of the field when the Huskers set up their coverage unit to the right. MSU’s Jayden Reed — one of two returners back — corralled the ball and brought it home for the tying 62-yard touchdown.
Dawson, who also coached special teams at Boston College from 2009-11, said the sequence is one he and the Huskers involved will carry with them for a long time.
“Those are ones that stick with you and that’s probably the ultimate one I’ve ever seen,” Dawson said. “Daniel knows it.”
Dawson didn't hold back in the special teams meeting Monday, and he said subsequent practices have been about more than one off-target kick. The other punter Nebraska used last weekend, William Przystup, misfired on attempts netting 28 and seven yards. Punt returns were also an issue, with unfielded balls rolling for hidden yardage that Scott Frost estimated totaled between 200 and 300 yards of field position.
The Huskers' downfield punt coverage unit also needs to be aware of where the ball is going. Defensive lineman Colton Feist had “ultimate contain” responsibility and did force Reed back toward the middle of the field before coming up short on a takedown. Linebacker Nick Henrich changed course too late, and defensive back Isaac Gifford was already past the play to the right.
The two-returner look didn’t fool Nebraska, Dawson said, because MSU showed it earlier in the game. The pressure on Cerni during the kick also wasn’t anything new or different — the Spartans like to send rushers on the outside of three-man punt shields.
“Don’t let one mistake become two by having a poor direction with the kick and then not being able to go ahead and help us save the day and get them down,” Dawson said. “At least give the defense a chance.”
Dawson said those involved should follow the example of placekicker Connor Culp, who struggled for a few weeks before a strong performance Saturday. Specialists don’t have anywhere to hide, especially not with their limited opportunities.
Nebraska will continue to use both punters, Dawson said. That Cerni is right-footed and Przystup a lefty is a factor, as is Cerni’s ability to kick rugby style. Coaches feel comfortable in both kicking directionally, though it didn’t happen consistently Saturday.
“Everybody’s got to be held accountable for their mistakes, not just the catastrophic one that my 13-year-old who doesn’t even play football knew was a bad punt,” Dawson said.
Returner Brody Belt said Monday’s special teams meeting was “well needed” and honest. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who works with returners, said every aspect of the unit has let down the Huskers at some point. It can’t continue.
“We’re working hard, obviously, and me as a coach and Coach Dawson will tell you that we’re not going to allow it,” Beckton said. “We’re going to coach the heck out of it, and we’re going to find the right guys to get it done. We’re cycling guys around now at all positions across the team. ”
'Catch the ball'
Samori Touré watched one punt fly over his head in East Lansing. He watched another bounce in front of him.
Both contributed to the “200 or 300 yards” Frost cited as lost after Saturday’s game.
Beckton said Touré's mistakes were connected. The deep punt “spooked” Touré, whom Beckton called a “work in progress.” Nebraska sent Touré deeper to return the second punt, but Beckton said he felt “uncomfortable” running forward to catch the ball.
“All we worked on today is seeing the ball off the foot,” Beckton said. “He was 20 yards deeper than he normally would be, trying to really, really get him to explode vertical from side to side, and a front aspect of things. I think we got a lot of confidence there.”
Beckton also said Nebraska has rotated other players into the return role in practice. Beckton likes freshman Kamonte Grimes but doesn’t think he's ready to assume the role. He might’ve sent Will Nixon back to return Saturday, but Nixon didn’t make the travel roster. And Oliver Martin, who began the season as the Huskers’ punt returner, hasn’t played since the opener due to injury.
That leaves Touré to “work the kinks out” as Beckton said Tuesday. Touré said two weeks ago that he has limited return experience. Belt, who returned punts in high school and still does in practice, called returning punts “one of the hardest jobs in football” and said returners “definitely” rely on experience to excel at their position.
But right now, Nebraska doesn’t have much of that. Beckton hopes Martin will return soon, but until then the Huskers will rely on Touré to execute Dawson’s return credo.
“The general philosophy on punt return is catch the … ball,” Dawson said, pausing to keep his comments clean. “I did a good job of containing myself right there.”