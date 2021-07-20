Everything you need to know for Nebraska Football Fan Day

Nebraska Football Fan Day returns later this month, and here's everything you need to know if you're planning to attend.

Fan Day is an opportunity for fans to meet their favorite Husker football players and coaches and get their autographs. It wasn't held last year due to the pandemic.

This year's Fan Day will be held July 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Entrances and exits

» Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Fans may enter through Gates 3 and 24. Nebraska's Clear Bag policy will not be in effect, but all items carried in will be subject to inspection.

» When Fan Day concludes at 7:30 p.m., fans are asked to allow players and staff to leave the field.

» Fans may exit through Gates 3, 11 and 24.

Parking

» Parking will be available in university lots around Memorial Stadium for $5.

Player and coach seating/lines

» All players will be seated on the field near the West sideline, with lines running across the field. An event staff member will be stationed near each line to indicate where fans need to line up.