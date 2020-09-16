Evolution of COVID testing ability key in return of Big Ten football

All 14 Big Ten schools must report daily testing results to the league, which will follow two central metrics to make decisions about continuing practice and games. One is “team positivity rate” — that is, the number of players/coaches/staff that test positive each day. The other is “population positivity rate,” calculated by the overall number of active positive individuals divided by the overall population of team players/personnel.

Using a seven-day rolling average, the league will assign colors to each category. Team positivity rate ranges from 0-2% (green), 2-5% (orange) and more than 5% (red). Population positivity rate ranges from 0-3.5% (green), 3.5-7.5% (orange) and more than 7.5% (red). A red/red combination would force a team to stop regular practice and competition for at least seven days. An orange/orange or orange/red reading would prompt a team to enhance its COVID-19 prevention plan.

Borchers said the protocol is “appropriately conservative” and can reduce infection with a team by “near 100%.”

Any player who tests positive must sit out for at least 21 days. Borchers said that follows general 14-day standards, plus an additional seven days for the athlete to transition back to action. If an individual is symptomatic, their absence would be longer than 21 days.