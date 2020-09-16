Evolution of COVID testing ability key in return of Big Ten football

The medical science changed. Ultimately, so did the opinion of Big Ten leadership on the prospects of playing football this fall.
More than public pressure or financial incentive, league administrators were consistent in their refrain Wednesday that the ability to conduct on-site rapid-result testing for COVID-19 was the turning point in why the Big Ten reversed its decision to push the football season to January or beyond.
The plan set forth by the league for fall sports teams was far different in early August. It called for two PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests each week that had to be sent to a lab for analysis that could take 24 hours or more for results. New protocols — mandated as part of the unanimous vote by the league’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors — dictate antigen test results must be completed and recorded prior to each practice or game. A positive test would require confirmation from a PCR test.
Speaking on a conference call, Ohio State head team physician Jim Borchers — also the co-chair of the league’s Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee — said the past month was an example of medical professionals pausing to look at evidence relating to the coronavirus.
“We’ve ended up in a place where we feel comfortable that we have a path forward that’s going to emphasize that health and safety,” Borchers said.
All 14 Big Ten schools must report daily testing results to the league, which will follow two central metrics to make decisions about continuing practice and games. One is “team positivity rate” — that is, the number of players/coaches/staff that test positive each day. The other is “population positivity rate,” calculated by the overall number of active positive individuals divided by the overall population of team players/personnel.
Using a seven-day rolling average, the league will assign colors to each category. Team positivity rate ranges from 0-2% (green), 2-5% (orange) and more than 5% (red). Population positivity rate ranges from 0-3.5% (green), 3.5-7.5% (orange) and more than 7.5% (red). A red/red combination would force a team to stop regular practice and competition for at least seven days. An orange/orange or orange/red reading would prompt a team to enhance its COVID-19 prevention plan.
Borchers said the protocol is “appropriately conservative” and can reduce infection with a team by “near 100%.”
Any player who tests positive must sit out for at least 21 days. Borchers said that follows general 14-day standards, plus an additional seven days for the athlete to transition back to action. If an individual is symptomatic, their absence would be longer than 21 days.
All individuals who test positive will undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and must receive clearance from a cardiologist before returning to action. Big Ten schools will establish a cardiac registry as a means to collect data about COVID-19 that can help answer more questions about the virus.
All Big Ten sports programs will eventually require testing protocols before returning to play, the league said. For football, the daily testing will begin no later than Sept. 30, with season openers set for Oct. 23-24.
Borchers said antigen testing helps resolve concerns about contact tracing, so teams can quickly and effectively remove infected people from the group. Still, he said, prevention and accountability from individual teams to adhere to safety guidelines will be key.
“Our progress will be measured by their efforts,” he said.
Northwestern president COP/C chairman Morton Schapiro said the medical advice he relied on with his vote to postponement fall sports in August indicated there was “virtually no chance” of playing safely. The COP/C was unanimous in voting to return, he said, because of how strongly medical professionals felt in that it could be done. The turning point for him was lengthy meetings with those experts last weekend.
“When the facts change, my mind changes,” Schapiro said.
Nebraska is planning to set up a point-of-case testing site inside the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab in East Stadium. UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the league’s medical protocols are the “most stringent,” so much so that antigen testing availability was the reason the season will begin Oct. 23-24 and not Oct. 17.
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said the athletic department will report testing results to the Big Ten and local authorities but not publicly, citing privacy concerns. He said the department also isn’t planning to publicly disclose which “color” Nebraska’s team is operating within for a given week.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!