Exploring the many subplots of the Huskers' reunion with Bob Diaco

“They take pride in not giving up big plays,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick “There’s a big improvement from last year to this year ... he gives you different looks, but he keeps those looks sound where they’re not going to give up big plays.”

It’s also the kind of system that has logged four sacks in five games. That’s last in the Big Ten. The 5.4 tackles for loss per game ranks 11th. His defense faltered in a 37-30 loss to Rutgers, where the Scarlet Knights, using a heavy dose of quarterback run, were able to control the clock and second half with a series of small gains on the ground.

“Should we be a little more aggressive and make sure we attack a little bit more. Yes,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of his defense on Monday. “...We recognize the issues and will work hard to fix them this week.”

Later, Brohm returned to the theme of being aggressive and “making the quarterback feel uncomfortable.”

“Anytime we had some type of pressure, it was mostly effective,” Brohm said of the Rutgers game. “So that was good. Shows us that we’ve got to be aggressive, we’ve got to do things to keep the offense off-balance, and that’s the way I want to be.”