Exploring the many subplots of the Huskers' reunion with Bob Diaco

LINCOLN — In one of his final 2017 interviews as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco was asked about something even more painful than that one year he spent coaching one of the worst Husker defenses in history.
That’d be the trophy he devised in 2015, while head coach at Connecticut, for the program’s annual game with Central Florida. He called it ConFLiCT trophy. His team won the trophy that season. In 2016, UCF won it. And the Knights’ coach at the time, Scott Frost, left the trophy in Connecticut.
One year later, while experiencing a miserable season at NU, Diaco was asked about it.
"I've eliminated it from my mind," Diaco said. "I put the experience in a chest, locked it, dumped it into the ocean and I threw away the key. That's the important thing. I've thrown the key away. I don't even know 'it’ or what you're talking about. Because I've eliminated that whole painful part from my mind."
There’s not going to be a trophy at stake this week as Nebraska travels to Purdue, where Diaco is now defensive coordinator.
But there will be a subplot. Since his departure from North Stadium in sunglasses and an argyle sweater, Diaco, along with former NU coach Mike Riley, has been used as an example of what was wrong with Nebraska’s program before Frost’s arrival. His at-times-odd interviews with Husker reporters were memorable. He held a small lavalier microphone instead of having it clipped to his jacket. In March 2018, current Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander seemed to acknowledge the peculiarity when he said to reporters “I don’t hold it?”
No, only Diaco did that. And now, the Iowa graduate is facing Nebraska, which has its own Iowa grad, Chinander as its defensive coordinator. A couple of former Hawkeyes trying to outfox the opponent’s offense. Diaco does not talk in-season to the Purdue media; he didn’t want to do that at Nebraska either, for reasons that became increasingly clear the more he talked. But Chinander, who does not get stuck on the wording of questions or launch into three-minute soliloquies, does chat each Tuesday.
“When we were at Central Florida, he was at Connecticut as head coach, and we talked a little bit before the game,” Chinander said. “I’ve talked to him a few times at conventions and things. But that’s about as far as it goes. Friendly conversations most of the time. That’s about it.”
Well, there’s another thing: Though they came from similar coaching trees, and both run a blend of 3-4 and 4-3 principles, their defensive styles are distinctly different.
Diaco, who did his best work at Notre Dame, has long been a practitioner of bend-don’t-break schemes that emphasize eliminating big plays and holding teams either scoreless or to field goals in the red zone. So far, he’s done that at Purdue, as opponents have scored touchdowns on just 57.69% of their red zone trips, and posted just 16 runs of ten yards or longer in five games. Nebraska has allowed 29 of those. Overall, Purdue is allowing just 3.56 yard per carry — 33rd in the nation.
“They take pride in not giving up big plays,” NU offensive coordinator Matt Lubick “There’s a big improvement from last year to this year ... he gives you different looks, but he keeps those looks sound where they’re not going to give up big plays.”
It’s also the kind of system that has logged four sacks in five games. That’s last in the Big Ten. The 5.4 tackles for loss per game ranks 11th. His defense faltered in a 37-30 loss to Rutgers, where the Scarlet Knights, using a heavy dose of quarterback run, were able to control the clock and second half with a series of small gains on the ground.
“Should we be a little more aggressive and make sure we attack a little bit more. Yes,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of his defense on Monday. “...We recognize the issues and will work hard to fix them this week.”
Later, Brohm returned to the theme of being aggressive and “making the quarterback feel uncomfortable.”
“Anytime we had some type of pressure, it was mostly effective,” Brohm said of the Rutgers game. “So that was good. Shows us that we’ve got to be aggressive, we’ve got to do things to keep the offense off-balance, and that’s the way I want to be.”
Chinander’s style is that way. Run and pass blitzes are not uncommon in his system, which creates more plays for the defense, but can also leave opportunities for opposing offenses. NU has been relatively stingy on the big-play front this season with the exception of Illinois, which repeatedly blasted away with big runs and passes.
“I haven’t studied his system enough to know exactly what he’s doing or how many pressures and things, but I’d guess, from what we’ve heard, he’s more of a drop eight or whatever-you-want-call-it and we’ve been more aggressive,” Chinander said.
Any notion Purdue’s defense has declined under Diaco is currently inaccurate. Even when adjusted for conference-only games, Purdue has improved from last season — when Nick Holt was the defensive coordinator — in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, yards per carry, and red zone defense.
But it was clear, in Brohm’s Monday presser, that was concerned about Nebraska’s run game, especially in the way NU folds quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey into the attack. Rutgers may have exposed a weakness.
“We’re going to have to contain the running back around the edge and the quarterback pulling the ball and running it,” Brohm said. “Those are things they’ve been pretty good at every game, so that means you’re going to have to designate some resources to get that done.”
Lubick said NU wants to remain balanced in its offensive approach. Run the ball efficiently, complete passes, move with pace.
“We feel like we can throw the ball downfield,” Lubick said. “We think we can get it out fast in quick game, but we also want to be able to run the ball.”
If Nebraska’s not able to move it — or, if it doesn’t punch through Diaco’s effective scheme in the red zone — the defensive coordinator who’s been a punching bag for Husker fans may get the upper hand.
Even if it’s not holding a microphone.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
