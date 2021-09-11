Family of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page receives Husker jersey from Scott Frost

Scott Frost presents a jersey to the family of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page before Saturday's game.
The family of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, Greg, Jenni, Mason and Emerson Page, holds a Nebraska jersey with his name given to them by Husker head coach Scott Frost before the start of the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts speaks with Greg Page, the father of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, before the start of the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Husker head coach Scott Frost hugs Greg Page, the father of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, before the start of the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Husker head coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Greg Page, the father of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, before the start of the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Page was one of 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan citizens was killed Aug. 26 in a terrorist bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. America’s war in Afghanistan ended just five days later.
The 23-year-old Millard South graduate’s remains returned to Omaha Friday. The procession that took Page’s casket to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha from Eppley Airfield was greeted by thousands of mourners from Nebraska and Iowa along the 18-mile route.
The jersey Frost gave the family was red, with the No. 1 and Page's name on the back.
Frost made the presentation moments after the 2020 and 2021 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame classes were presented to the arriving crowd at Memorial Stadium. Those who were on hand to see Frost’s presentation to Page’s family gave an applause.
Saturday also marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
“When the Tunnel Walk happened and the door opened and it was the first responders, the place was just electric,” said Garrett Wright, whose The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute airs at 6:30 p.m. on BTN.
After opting not to release one in the days leading up to the Illinois and Fordham contests, the Huskers spelled out their top two or three options at each position ahead of Saturday’s home tilt against Buffalo.
