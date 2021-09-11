 Skip to main content
Family of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page receives Husker jersey from Scott Frost
Family of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page receives Husker jersey from Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost presented the family of Cpl. Daegan Page with a jersey before the Buffalo game.

LINCOLN — Scott Frost presented the family of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page with a Nebraska football jersey Saturday prior to the kickoff of NU’s game against Buffalo.

Page was one of 13 U.S. service members and at least 169 Afghan citizens was killed Aug. 26 in a terrorist bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. America’s war in Afghanistan ended just five days later.

The 23-year-old Millard South graduate’s remains returned to Omaha Friday. The procession that took Page’s casket to Braman Mortuary in southwest Omaha from Eppley Airfield was greeted by thousands of mourners from Nebraska and Iowa along the 18-mile route.

The jersey Frost gave the family was red, with the No. 1 and Page's name on the back.

Frost made the presentation moments after the 2020 and 2021 Nebraska Football Hall of Fame classes were presented to the arriving crowd at Memorial Stadium. Those who were on hand to see Frost’s presentation to Page’s family gave an applause.

Saturday also marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

