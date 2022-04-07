Fan guide: Nebraska football's spring game

Here's some general information for Nebraska's spring game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tickets, gate information

» Fans are encouraged to purchase mobile tickets in advance of Saturday’s game. Tickets are $10 each and available at Huskers.com.

» On game day, tickets are still available for $10 when purchased through Huskers.com and choosing mobile delivery. Tickets purchased in-person at ticket windows on game day will be $20 each.

» The ticket office on Stadium Drive will open at 9 a.m. Additional ticket selling locations at Gate 10 and Gate 21 will open at 9:30 a.m. Tickets may be purchased using credit/debit cards or cash.

» Fans should access their mobile tickets before reaching the stadium gates.

» Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Gates 1, 6, 8, 16 and 16a and 22 will be closed for entry.

» Because of construction, the walking path outside the northeast corner of the stadium will be closed. Some fans will need to walk around South Stadium to reach their entry gate.

» Re-entry will be allowed through the end of the third quarter.

» Fans are reminded of the clear bag policy to enter Memorial Stadium. More information on that is on huskers.com/gameday.

Parking, transportation

» There will be several cashiered lots around Memorial Stadium. Lots on the UNL campus, Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena will cost $10 each.

» All campus lots open at 6 a.m. and payment for those lots will be credit or debit card only. No cash.

» All PBA controlled lots (festival parking, PBA garage) open at 7 a.m. and are cash only.

» All Haymarket lots (19, 20, 21) open at 8 a.m. and are cash only.

» Fans holding a ticket to the 3:15 Nebraska baseball game will be able to park for free by showing the lot attendants their prepurchased game ticket.

» All parking is general admission.

» The city’s Big Red Express (StarTran) will not be operating for the spring game.

» The City of Lincoln Parking Services allows fans to reserve parking online for $8 to $10 for the game. For locations and rates, visit parkandgo.org. Use the Passport Zone 90 to park at any meter all-day for only $10 (https://qrco.de/bcICCF). Fans can also download at the app store, passportparking.com. When creating a new session, use Zone 90.

» The INS parking lot west of Memorial Stadium on 8th Street will open at 7 a.m. and cost $25. Cash and credit cards accepted.

» To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, fans are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

Rosters and more

» Rosters will be sold at Memorial Stadium concession stands for $1.

» Rosters for the spring game will be also available online at Huskers.com later this week.

» The Husker Nation Pavilion will be staged on Stadium Drive on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. That will include food vendors, inflatables, face painting, balloon twisters and other activities. All activities on Stadium Drive will shut down at kickoff.