Fast Times at Nebraska: Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson are overhauling Huskers' pass game

LINCOLN — The professor ditched his shoes and talked over the din of construction workers clanging hammers.

As new Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple held court, that last bit was fitting. The Huskers’ pass offense is under construction as much as the north side of Memorial Stadium, to which Nebraska’s new football building will attach.

“When they start to get it is when they have more answers than questions,” Whipple said. “They know they made a mistake. And we’re not at that point yet as an offense.”

The goal for a Friday scrimmage? Improved ball security. A two-minute drill that consistently scores points. Better routes from receivers against all kinds of defensive coverages, which Whipple rattles off with speed. Cover 6 Buzz was on the docket. Gotta get film of that coverage for the library, which grows by the day, and creates a catalog of video notes for each receiver to study this summer.

Whipple wants to “air it out” in spring camp, quarterback Chubba Purdy said, but there’s a method to this throwing frenzy: Nebraska has a short amount of time to install the pro-style pass concepts Whipple takes wherever he goes, and the Huskers, by proxy of their previous athletic director’s dogged insistence on playing in Ireland, start their season one week early.

So much new. So little time. Such big stakes in year five for head coach Scott Frost.

His previous offensive staff could design a car that zipped between the 20s before sputtering in the moments that mattered most. Nebraska completed 46.2% of its red zone passes over Frost’s first four seasons and successfully won just one game — 2019 Northwestern — with a two-minute drill.

Two weeks into the offensive rebuild that will either end Frost’s tenure or nudge him into his second act at NU, Frost and Whipple both indicated the passing attack is on track.

Inconsistent — which is to be expected — and unseen by the press, but on track.

“The whole offense has gotten better and better as we’ve gone along,” Whipple said. “I’m more encouraged than discouraged.”

Said Frost: “I’ve been really impressed at times, and then I’ve watched it and I’ll get frustrated and think we can do better at other times.”

He watches with the slightest remove from the operation.

Four months ago, Frost fired four assistants, hired their replacements, and, with the nodding approval of NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, opted, like a father sending his son off to school, to let another teacher instruct on the basics of the scheme.

Whipple brought in a fifth-year quarterback Casey Thompson from Texas to lead the team and, on Wednesday, a smiling, assured Thompson talked like it was his team — one, he said, practicing well enough right now to be game-ready.

“I think we’re building continuity,” Thompson said. “I think we’re starting to understand the offense a little bit better. I think we’re playing faster.”

Nebraska fortunately gets five more months before a trip to Dublin to play Northwestern. Five months to hone pass skills that, for longtime fans of Husker football, sound like the Bill Callahan/Shawn Watson/Mike Riley throw games of yore.

Whipple doesn’t scramble from the “NFL” acronym. He throws a quick slant to it. He says NFL often — even pointing to NU’s desire to produce pro quarterbacks. Whipple name-drops Andy Reid, under whom Whipple worked with the Philadelphia, as one brainchild of the concepts Whipple now uses. They inform the drill work Whipple requires of his quarterbacks, particularly with their feet, as accurate, athletic timing with the feet is job one in a precision passing attack.

“There’s different drops,” Whipple said. “To me, the whole pass game is about footwork. There’s one step, there’s three step, there’s three-and-a-half, there’s three plant, there’s five ... then you’ve got playaction. You’re trying to get it on tape, and I know they’re thinking a lot about it.”

More than before, quarterback Logan Smothers said, under previous quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, who loved footwork, too, but focused more on “off-platform” drills that emphasized out-of-the-pocket playmaking. Indeed, Verduzco’s primary Husker protégé, Adrian Martinez did his best work outside, around and beyond the box, ten yards by ten, guarded by his linemen and backfield blockers.

In 2022, Nebraska intends for its quarterbacks to operate more from the pocket. And more from under center, a schematic choice Whipple believes prepares his guys for the NFL, helps running backs see the “full spectrum” of the field and invariably creates more effective playaction passes, since the ball handling is easier to hide than it is in the shotgun.

And the way Whipple talked about NU’s receivers, it’s become clear that new receivers coach Mickey Joseph is coaching them much the way former receivers coaches Keith Williams and Ted Gilmore once did for Riley and Callahan: With great attention to detail on how routes start and particularly finish. Those routes have to sync up with the timing of the quarterback’s footwork to keep the pass game in rhythm.

“We don’t want cookie cutters, but angles of curl routes and in routes, I just saw major improvements,” Whipple said. “Stacking on go routes, staying in the red line.”

Whipple communicates through the jargon. He talks fast and expects players to keep up. Eventually, Nebraska’s goal is make defenses try to keep up. Playing fast was Frost’s original goal upon arriving at NU and, in the first year, the Huskers successfully put Big Ten defenses on their heels.

“This offense is aggressive, it’s definitely a pass attack,” Thompson said. “I think it’s very diverse; I think we do a very good job of stretching the field vertically and horizontally. It’s fast tempo — and there are a lot of options. I really like it. It’s been fun so far — and easy to grasp.”

