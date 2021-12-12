FCS kicker, punter Timmy Bleekrode commits to Huskers

LINCOLN — Nebraska has its kicker for the 2022 football season. And perhaps its punter, too.

Timmy Bleekrode, who made 15 of 18 field goals last season at Furman, announced on Twitter on Sunday night that he had committed to the Huskers after an official visit over the weekend. He will have three years left of eligibility and shores up a kicking quandary that had few solutions in 2021, when Nebraska missed eight field goals and four extra points.

A native of Atlanta, Bleekrode made every field goal shorter than 40 yards last season for the Paladins and had three misses in the 40- to 49-yard range, making a 51-yarder for his season long. Bleekrode was arguably a better punter, averaging 41.25 yards for a gross average, downing 13 inside the 20-yard line, and hitting 11 punts of 50 yards or more. He had a net of 36.06 yards per punt.