FCS transfer receiver Chancellor Brewington joins Husker football program

A NU official confirmed Tuesday morning former Northern Arizona receiver Chancellor Brewington has joined the Huskers' program. According to his Instagram account — and a workout video released by NU's Twitter account Monday — Brewington is taking part in NU's summer workouts. Brewington is also listed in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln academic directory as a graduate student.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brewington, a three-star recruit in the 2017 class, is a fifth-year junior. He caught 31 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman, then caught 23 passes for 246 yards and a TD in 2018. He redshirted in 2019 because of an injury. NAU didn't play in fall 2020 because of COVID restrictions. Brewington then missed the 2021 season, according to his Northern Arizona bio, because of an injury.