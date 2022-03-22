Fiery, funny Bill Busch impressing players ‘fourth-and-one” approach to coaching

When a unit has been collectively as bad for as long as Nebraska’s special teams, it’s a cinch that the fourth coordinator in as many years would take an urgent, edgy approach.

Bill Busch has - and then some.

"I remember the first time we kind of met him this spring, he walked into the room, he kind of shocks you at first, because he's really loud," said linebacker Grant Tagge, who is currently on all of NU's special teams. "He really motivates guys - guys respond to that, who are really competitive.

“I think he's going to pull the best out of us, definitely.”

Busch, the Nebraska native now tasked with figuring out one of the nation’s worst special teams units, is kind of a lot, a combination of fiery and funny. He talks fast and in quips. The key to a good punt team, he said Tuesday are the “punter and gunners.” The first creates good hang time, Busch said, while the other two help trap a returner from getting out toward the sideline, forcing a fair catch.

“We’re looking for 42-43 yards, with hangtime,” Busch said. “That’s great. We love fair catches.”

A punt returner, Busch said, is a “real dude” who isn’t afraid to field a ball, and potentially return it, with a defender bearing down on him. Three Huskers – Trey Palmer, Tommi Hill and Brody Belt – have emerged thus far in camp. Each, Busch said, has to produce one of two results: A touchdown, or, by possessing the ball, a new set of downs for NU.

That hasn’t been a guaranteed result for this bunch in recent years. Nebraska’s punt return allowed a safety last season as it ranked 127th in punt return yards. The punt unit gave up two returns for a score – one of which was a blocked punt. The kickoff unit gave up a touchdown, too. The kickoff return unit ranked in 124th in return yards, consistently falling short of the 25-yard line that a mere fair catch would have produced.

This past season followed poor performances in 2019 and 2020, as the Huskers finished 120th, 115th and 128th in special teams efficiency over the past three years, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. After the special teams meltdown against Iowa, lineman openly lobbied to join special teams just to shore it up.

A NU assistant in the 2000s who served as a program analyst in 2021, Busch was hired in part to pull no punches after Jovan Dewitt (2019), Jonathan Rutledge (2020) and Mike Dawson (2021) failed to improve the unit. Rutledge was an analyst himself; Nebraska has been investigated by the NCAA for using Rutledge for on-field instruction, which isn’t allowed.

Busch, as a full-time assistant, can be as hands-on as he likes. And he is.

“I’m sure sometimes they don’t think I’m a lot of fun,” Busch said. “I like things to go the right way a lot.”

When they don’t players hear about it. When they do, Busch can cut it up with his guys, Tagge said. Busch shows up early for meetings and cracks jokes. He has a nickname for everyone. Ask players what they think of Busch, and they immediately smile. Busch applies tough love.

“He’s fun – he definitely balances being a very stern coach with being a guy you want to be around,” defensive back and special teamer Phelan Sanford said. “He makes jokes, he makes you laugh, but when it’s time for business, he’s all business. You’re going to lock in. Everyone respects him.”

Also a defensive coach for much of his career, Busch brings a position player mentality to teaching. Zach Weinmaster, for example, is more like a “pulling guard” on a kickoff return than the second return guy; it’s Weinmaster’s job to make quick decisions and “put his face on somebody.” He calls his punt returners – Trey Palmer, Tommi Hill and Brody Belt - “real dudes” who can’t be afraid to field a ball with defenders just yards away, ready to unleash violence.

Busch had his kickers and punters practicing in the wind and rain Tuesday. There wasn’t much to block the 30 and 40-mile-an-hour gusts coming from the north, so a 30-to-35-yard kick into it, Buschini said, worked just fine.

“Coach Busch – I really like the guy,” Buschini said. “He’s a little bit fiery – you’ll know when you do something wrong – but you’ll also know when you do something right.”

Busch’s specialists – Buschini included – need to bring a “fourth-and-one” mentality to the job, Busch said. Fourth downs, after all, don’t allow for do-overs.

“We’re all football players, we all wear shoulder pads and stuff,” Busch said. “So the whole thing about kickers, punters, snapper, being ‘real cautious’ with them, there’s a time for that, and there’s also time where it’s their job to do ‘this,’ so do it. They’re going to get coached.

“There’s a difference between being coached and instructed than there is in yelling. Because, for those guys, it’s fourth down every time.”

