Finally a Husker home game. Finally a 'needed' Nebraska win

LINCOLN — This sport can be as cruel as life, yet afford a man the chance to strike a blow against cruelty.
So look again, then, at the final defensive play of Nebraska football’s first win in a pandemic-tinged year that kept Memorial Stadium bleachers empty of noise, joy and dread. Penn State had a fourth-and-goal at the NU 11. Its quarterback dropped back to deliver a dagger.
NU senior defensive end Ben Stille whipped his blocker, grabbed the quarterback by the waist, and spun him to the ground like a wrangled steer. The ball fluttered away to no one and nothing at all, except a Husker victory. Stille rose, started to walk away and absorbed the leaping hug of 300-pound teammate Casey Rogers.
The stat sheet says it was a hurry, not a sack. In reality, it was a violent exclamation point to the Huskers’ 30-23 win. A blow.
“I didn’t know if he threw it or what — either way, the game was over,” Stille said. “Doesn’t really matter to me how it ended, as long we got the stop.”
And with it, a fan base exhaled. It had been 357 days since the last win and more than 400 days since the last home win. Between Oct. 5, 2019, and now, one Nebraska season hit the bricks with a series of bad losses, and another one, because of COVID-19, was delayed and remains fraught with obstacles and worry going forward. NU had three different home openers canceled, and a fourth one quashed by the Big Ten presidents and chancellors.
Finally, a home game. Finally, a win.
“The state needed it, the team needed it, I needed it,” coach Scott Frost said. After last week’s 21-13 loss at Northwestern, he was more frustrated than ever with his offense, and so this week made a decision he called one of his toughest: He chose Luke McCaffrey to start at quarterback over Adrian Martinez, who’d been NU’s starter for three years. McCaffrey, exuberant and improvisational, said he got an hour of sleep the night before.
“Heck yeah, I was nervous,” McCaffrey said.
Early on, it didn’t show. He led Nebraska (1-2) to a game-opening touchdown drive — converting two third downs along the way — and the release of red balloons by lonesome stadium personnel stationed around the concourses.
Penn State, 0-4 and mired in its own troubles, spun its wheels for a half on offense, with starting quarterback Sean Clifford throwing a bad interception to NU cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt — whose long return set up a Husker field goal — and coughing up the ball when sacked by Nebraska safety Deontai Williams, who scooped up the football and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown.
“It’s just me being who I am, just going back to the kid that played at Pop Warner making plays,” Williams said, which was fitting, given the Pop Warner-sized crowd of parents and family members. The more than 6,000 cardboard cutouts arrayed around the empty stadium flapped in the wind, saying nothing.
Like a boxer with a good jab, Nebraska built a 27-6 lead by halftime, and it seemed a little easy. The Nittany Lions, replacing Clifford with backup quarterback Will Levis, endeavored to make it a little harder.
They succeeded, ripping off a 31-yard rushing touchdown to draw within 14, then a field goal. After NU’s best second-half drive ended in a field goal, too, PSU faced long odds of a comeback until Levis spun out of a sack attempt by Husker defensive end Garrett Nelson and found tight end Pat Freiermuth 20 yards behind the NU defense for a 74-yard pass down to the Husker 1. Penn State cut the lead to 30-23 two plays later.
Nebraska was on the ropes at that point. Frost freely admitted he got “conservative” with the big lead, knowing Penn State had a big hill to climb. He wanted to avoid turnovers, but, of course, McCaffrey was hit while throwing, and the ball fluttered up and was intercepted by Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith at the NU 48.
Game on. A cruel year has the distinct capacity to get crueler, and Nebraska’s defense, maligned for years, had coughed up games at Colorado and Purdue the season before, in exactly this way. Frost even mentioned the CU loss.
But in the 25 plays Penn State ran on its final two drives, it gained 93 yards and scored 0 points. The first march, right after the interception, ended on downs when Husker safety Marquel Dismuke deflected away a pass. The second drive ended when Stille violently steered it to wreckage. Penn State threw nine red zone passes on those two drives and completed just one.
“We love challenges,” Taylor-Britt said. “We feel like, as a defense, the DBs, everything is on us. If something breaks loose, we have to be there. If they throw the ball in there, we have to be there. We really just take pride in that. We had a great week of practice — that’s what’s supposed to happen on gameday.”
The final numbers were lopsided — Penn State outgained Nebraska by 203 yards and possessed the ball for nearly 13 more minutes.
The Huskers’ second-half power outages, where they have scored all of six points this season, are a concern, and Frost had to burn two timeouts because the personnel was too late getting onto the field. NU had to move receiver Wan’Dale Robinson back to running back because Dedrick Mills got dinged up. The team built on big plays seems allergic to a deep pass. Frost himself told players in the locker room that, at game’s end, they nearly gave him a heart attack.
But a win is a win is a win when you haven’t done it in 357 days, when a team routinely trotting freshmen out in crucial moments needs, Frost said, proof the process is working.
“It’s easier to learn after a win than a loss,” Frost said. “There’s still a lot of things we need to clean up, but I feel like the team needed to turn the page of being in some of those games and not finding a way to win. I think everybody in Nebraska can see the progress the defense has made — how much more athletic they are, how much harder we play, how much smarter we play.
Not pretty. Just kind of perfect.
“I’m so happy for the kids,” Frost said. “I’m so happy for the coaching staff. I’m so happy for Nebraska fans, who have been waiting on this as patiently as I have.”
Stille, a Husker since 2016, has waited longer than most. In 2018, he rejected the Blackshirt he earned because he wasn’t satisfied enough with his plays. He’s been on the field for most of the gut-punch losses, and even a few that weren’t gut punches, but simply slow, painful bleeds into defeat.
Look again at the move he made on a fourth down. The grab, the pull, the blow. Maybe it leads to a turn.
“It’s a huge part of developing as a program, growing as a program,” Stille said. “Just being able to finish games and make plays when the game’s on the line. I was really proud of the guys today.”
