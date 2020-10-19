'Finally': After months of uncertainty, Huskers are excited game week has arrived

Being a football player in a pandemic the past seven months has felt like Groundhog Day to Matt Farniok. One moment is pushing ahead with practices and semi-normal routines. The next is absorbing a setback and waiting.
Now, at last, game week has arrived for Nebraska.
Farniok — the Huskers’ senior starting right guard — and his four fellow co-captains all cracked smiles Monday with the knowledge that their 330-day odyssey without actual football is nearly over. So what if they open against a top-five Ohio State team that has designs on a national championship? It’s the sort of high-stakes affair they’ve been working toward through all the offseason red tape, informal workouts and general uncertainty forced on them via the COVID-19 outbreak.
“All I can say is, ‘Finally,’” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “We’re ready to finally get to play. I can’t believe we haven’t played a game yet already. It’s already been so bizarre, and to finally be in a game week, we’re excited for it.”
Monday’s press conference offered hints of normal amid a stubborn pandemic that is anything but routine. Coach Scott Frost and players spoke with reporters — only on a Zoom call instead of on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium amid the scent of Valentino’s pizza and the hiss of a nearby soda fountain. The team issued notes for the opener against Ohio State but didn’t include its customary depth chart.
There were questions about offseason improvements, even if this particular football layoff was NU’s longest since the 1890s. Players spoke about the challenges of facing the dangerous Buckeyes, even though the game will play out in front of swaths of empty seats at the Horseshoe.
“It’s been a long time coming from last year to this year,” senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “Definitely can see it in people’s eyes — they’re ready to go out there and just play Saturday, hit somebody new. It’s a new uniform to hit.”
Perhaps an extension of their “Humble over hype” spring slogan or because of a laser focus on making their debut against an elite opponent, Nebraska players offered nary an inflammatory statement about the season ahead. Frost announced Martinez would be his starting QB over challenger Luke McCaffrey in a casual response to a question that ended months of speculation. Miller fielded a query about Blackshirts, responding only that coaches had not yet issued the black jerseys symbolizing the first-team defense.
Ultimately, Frost and the Huskers agreed, they have been so focused on actually playing football that anything else fell away long ago. This — an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Buckeyes on national television — was what they wanted all along.
“I’m excited it’s here,” Frost said. “There’s been a lot of times when we thought we were fighting a losing battle to get football, to have football. We didn’t know if we were practicing for a reason or not, if we were ever going to play or if we were just out there practicing for nothing, with nothing to look forward to.”
Indeed, players said, the uncertainty was the most challenging part. Not knowing the next step time and again since mid-March wore on their minds and their motivation. The five weeks leading up to Sept. 16, when the Big Ten’s season was off and their calendars were empty, was a time of mourning.
Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said circumstances forced the Huskers to live in the present. Asked to compare previous Nebraska games against the Buckeyes, he said he was only focused on recording one good day of practice at a time.
Now the 2020 campaign — and a sweet, predictable in-season rhythm — is coming into focus. No more wondering what comes next, at least in a big-picture sense. Right now it’s Ohio State, with seven more definable dates and opponents after that.
It’s not normal. But after this purgatory of an offseason, it’s good enough.
“Now we’re here,” Bootle said. “I’m feeling it. It’s feeling like a game week. The preparation is there in front of us for the rest of the week. We just gotta count down the days and make sure we come in here with a good intent.”
