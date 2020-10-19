'Finally': After months of uncertainty, Huskers are excited game week has arrived

There were questions about offseason improvements, even if this particular football layoff was NU’s longest since the 1890s. Players spoke about the challenges of facing the dangerous Buckeyes, even though the game will play out in front of swaths of empty seats at the Horseshoe.

“It’s been a long time coming from last year to this year,” senior inside linebacker Collin Miller said. “Definitely can see it in people’s eyes — they’re ready to go out there and just play Saturday, hit somebody new. It’s a new uniform to hit.”

Perhaps an extension of their “Humble over hype” spring slogan or because of a laser focus on making their debut against an elite opponent, Nebraska players offered nary an inflammatory statement about the season ahead. Frost announced Martinez would be his starting QB over challenger Luke McCaffrey in a casual response to a question that ended months of speculation. Miller fielded a query about Blackshirts, responding only that coaches had not yet issued the black jerseys symbolizing the first-team defense.

Ultimately, Frost and the Huskers agreed, they have been so focused on actually playing football that anything else fell away long ago. This — an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Buckeyes on national television — was what they wanted all along.