'Fingers crossed' Dedrick Mills can play against Purdue, Scott Frost says

Nebraska starting running back Dedrick Mills — who has missed most of the last three games due to injury — could return for Saturday's Purdue game, Scott Frost said Thursday.
"We've got our fingers crossed," Frost said.
In Mills' absence, NU has moved receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to running back at times and used freshmen Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson as well.
"I think they've done a good job considering (the circumstances)," Frost said, "but experience helps and their familiarity with the offense helps when you're trying to make adjustments and call things. I'm really pleased with the talent we have in that room. We've just got to keep bringing them along."
More notes from Frost's 10-minute chat with the media:
» Nebraska conducted a study on drive efficiency and found that NU scores 90% of the time when it doesn't commit a penalty or turnover. Frost shared those results with his players.
"It's hard to sustain drives when you make mistakes," Frost said. "There's been too many snaps, too many negative plays. We're talking about those things in house all the time."
» Frost said he has "mutual respect" for Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, who was Connecticut's head coach in 2016 when Frost was at Central Florida. UCF beat UConn 24-16 in a game Frost called "tough."
"They're sound, they typically don't give up a lot of big plays, make it hard on you to run it," Frost said. "He knows what he's doing."
» Big Ten coaches aren't paying much attention to the chatter about the conference possibly moving around games or how the Dec. 19 crossover matchups might work.
"I know the (Big Ten athletic directors) are talking about it," Frost said. "I think all the coaches have their head down and are working. We just feel lucky and grateful we're getting to play. We're going to play any chance we get."
