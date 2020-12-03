'Fingers crossed' Dedrick Mills can play against Purdue, Scott Frost says

Nebraska starting running back Dedrick Mills — who has missed most of the last three games due to injury — could return for Saturday's Purdue game, Scott Frost said Thursday.

"We've got our fingers crossed," Frost said.

In Mills' absence, NU has moved receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to running back at times and used freshmen Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson as well.

"I think they've done a good job considering (the circumstances)," Frost said, "but experience helps and their familiarity with the offense helps when you're trying to make adjustments and call things. I'm really pleased with the talent we have in that room. We've just got to keep bringing them along."

More notes from Frost's 10-minute chat with the media:

» Nebraska conducted a study on drive efficiency and found that NU scores 90% of the time when it doesn't commit a penalty or turnover. Frost shared those results with his players.

"It's hard to sustain drives when you make mistakes," Frost said. "There's been too many snaps, too many negative plays. We're talking about those things in house all the time."